GOP calls for investigation of professor over anti-Trump tweets





Rich Anderson, the president of the Republican Party of Virginia wrote yesterday to the president of the University of Virginia. Anderson begins by explaining, I understand the commitment of public servants to serve with integrity, dignity, respect and honor in their taxpayer funded roles. The letter is about Donald Trump, but not in a way that intuitively follows the premise that public servants must act with integrity, dignity, respect and honor.

Anderson’s letter asks the AVU to open an ethical investigation into Larry Sabato, the director of the school’s Center for Politics. Sabatos’ alleged ethics violation is a series of nasty tweets from his personal account, regarding Donald Trump.

Sabatos’ tweets are, indeed, quite nasty:

Hi Hi ! Does Walter Reed’s Luxurious Presidential Suite Offer Psychiatric Treatment? Maybe it’s Trump helicopter time again. https://t.co/rpMkk2mVuE

– Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 3, 2020

Of course it is. Trump, who has ruled on the verge of madness for four long years, has crossed the line. Yet millions of people and over 90% of congressional GOP members still kneel before this false god. https://t.co/MQ6LarvR2F

– Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 3, 2021

On the flip side, Sabatos’ comments hardly differ from the kinds of things Republicans, including Republicans nominated by Trump and working closely with him, say all the time about Trump. True, they say them in private, not in public, because they are afraid of offending their constituents. This is precisely the point of demanding that Sabato be punished for saying it out loud. Their goal is to scare Sabato and others in positions like his.

Anderson’s putative motives for viewing Sabatos’ tweets as an ethical violation are a few stray passages from UVA’s mission statement, which Anderson described in his letter:

UVas mission statement promoting a learning environment marked by the free and collegial exchange of ideas and the unwavering support of a collaborative and diverse community bound by values ​​of honor, integrity, trust and respect;

The UVa Center for Politics mission statement which states that everything we do must achieve our goal of instilling in citizens an appreciation of the core values ​​of American freedom, justice, equality, civility and service ; and

UVas Code of ethics for teachers and staff which stipulates, [w]e promote an inclusive and welcoming community that respects the opinions of all, [w]e treat each individual with kindness, dignity and respect, regardless of their position or status, [w]e collaborate with others in a positive and respectful manner, and [w]e act and communicate with integrity, respecting the values ​​of the University at all times.

Exactly how Sabato violated one of those guidelines by pointing out that the former president was a deranged narcissist, Anderson does not say. Indeed, if you are to take these mission statements seriously, a line like Everything We Do must fulfill our goal of instilling in citizens an appreciation of the core values ​​of freedom, justice, equality, American civility and service would seem to demand the University staff oppose Trump.

Of course, the legal merits of Anderson’s claim are not the issue. It is an exercise in harassment and intimidation. Republicans are showing political might as a threat to employees of public universities. The GOP may not currently control the state government, but maybe one day it could, and employees are warned they must carefully sidestep the tender sentiments of the Republican electorate.

The occasional pose of Republicans as free speech advocates, or snowflake mockers, was always a transparent ploy; no abuse of the illiberal left can keep up with the illiberalism of a political party doomed to the whims of an authoritarian.

Letters like the one to Virginia are a little taste of their determination to use state power to intimidate critics. This is how Republicans act in defeat. Imagine what they will do in victory.

