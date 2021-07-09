Dilip Kumar: Bollywood legend 1922-2021





In the 1957 Bollywood film Naya Daur, or “New Era”, Dilip Kumar plays the humble driver of a Tonga village, a horse-drawn carriage, whose livelihood is threatened by the arrival of a bus. The owner of the bus agrees to take the machine if the Tonga can beat him in a race. Kumar’s character wins after he and other villagers build a new road – a shortcut – between the starting point and the finish line.

Naya Daur was typical of the golden age of Hindi cinema. From the late 1940s to the early 1960s, socially conscious filmmakers explored the growing tensions in post-independence India as Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru sought to modernize a poor agrarian society and build a new one. secular political culture.

As Bollywood’s most versatile actor, Kumar, who died this week at the age of 98, embodied the ideals and aspirations of the era, starring in dozens of films on themes of bravery, sacrifice, of duty and thwarted love. He wrote some of his most memorable roles himself.

“Dilip Kumar represented the kind of liberal values ​​- syncretic values ​​- of an India that the Founding Fathers were trying to create,” says film critic Shubhra Gupta, author of 50 Films that Changed Bollywood, 1995-2015. “He belonged to that era of innocence, when India was being formed. The mandate was very clear: to create a cinema that would cement a nation and heal the wounds of partition. “

Kumar’s death drew tributes in India and neighboring Pakistan, underscoring the actor’s appeal across hostile political borders. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and most living Bollywood stars generously congratulated him.

“Dilip Kumar is the only person accepted in India and Pakistan as an icon,” said Lord Meghnad Desai, author of a book on the star. “He was one of the greatest movie actors of all time.”

Born Mohammad Yusuf Khan in 1922 in what is now the Pakistani city of Peshawar, Kumar claimed to have fallen into the theater by accident while seeking other jobs in the film industry.

In an era of highly mannered melodramatic performances, he brought an understated naturalism to the screen. He has shown an astonishing ability to convey real torment, prompting the local tabloid press to dub him “the king of tragedy”. Great Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray described him as the ultimate method actor.

A Pakistani trader posts a photo of Kumar out of respect for the actor, who died this week © Bilawal Arbab / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“He was able to do anything,” Gupta says. “He had no mannerisms that you could foresee. He created his own style, very calm, and it was different from movie to movie. The kind of emotions he elicited in his beloved fans was something to see. “

Although a Muslim, Kumar was advised to adopt a Hindu pseudonym, which was common among Muslim artists at the time. But he wore his stage identity lightly and was known to family, friends and colleagues as “Yusuf Saab”.

“He took a Hindu name, but everyone knew he was a Muslim,” Desai says. “He was the epitome of the ideal post-independence Indian.”

Offscreen, Kumar devoted time to the socio-political causes of the new nation. At Nehru’s request, from 1962 he lent his starring power to the election campaigns of the Prime Minister’s Congress party, as well as public welfare programs and initiatives to promote Hindu unity. Muslim. Years later, across the Pakistani border, Kumar helped Imran Khan, then still a cricket star, raise funds for a cancer hospital. When Mumbai was rocked by the Hindu-Muslim riots in 1993, her home became a command center for relief efforts.

The actor has at times been targeted for his Muslim identity. In the early 1960s, his Mumbai home was raided by Kolkata police on suspicion – baselessly – that he was a Pakistani spy.

In 1998, he received Pakistan’s highest civilian honor for his acting. But a year later, with India and Pakistan on the brink of war, a right-wing Hindu politician asked Kumar to return him or move to Pakistan. In an outraged television interview in 2000, the then-seventy-year-old actor said such demands “smacked of fascism” and noted that the Bollywood film industry had “unerringly defended cosmopolitanism and secular values”.

Despite all his fame, Kumar has remained a humble and dignified presence. “He did not participate in his own creation of myths,” explains filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. “He looked more taken aback by the whole idea of ​​that legendary status being planted on his head.”

