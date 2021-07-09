Chinese real estate bonds offer high returns for the brave

Text size





Tech stocks aren’t the only Chinese assets that have collapsed in recent times.

Spreads on B-rated corporate bonds, which are inverse to price, have jumped by seven percentage points in the past month or so, said Paul Lukaszewski, head of corporate debt in Asia-Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments .

The three-year paper pays around 18% interest, higher than in most of the past few years, the Covid-19 panic. the



Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index



The exchange-traded fund (ticker: KCCB) is down 1.5% in the past two weeks, a drop from fixed income standards.

Credit market prices outside of Asia are perfect, Lukaszewski says. In China, its price for a collapse.

It can mean a golden opportunity in a world lacking in returns. Or things could get even worse before they get better.

Real estate developers are at the heart of the Chinese corporate bond market and its problems. About 80 of them issued hard currency debt worth around $ 200 billion. Maintaining stable housing prices, which supplies nearly 30% of the economy, is a constant concern of the Chinese authorities.

This year, they aggressively tightened credit and set three red lines for builders’ debt ratios. They are trying to block the financial channel for developers, says Tracy Chen, portfolio manager for global credit at Brandywine Global.

This sows fear in a market that is not the most transparent in the world. One developer is punished for buying too much land while another bought too little, Lukaszewski says. Investors invent reasons to sell.

The problems of a business are very real:



Evergrande Group in China



(3333.Hong Kong), No. 2 manufacturer in China and No. 1 worldwide in leverage. He gave up assets and quickly sold apartments to raise funds to meet Red Line goals. The rating agency Fitch still downgraded Evergrande from B + to B on June 22. Some of its Chinese banks have reportedly cut it off.

A bailout of Evergrande would boost the rest of the market, predicts Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging market corporate debt at Barings.

Evergrande is probably too big to fail, she says. I am in the camp that there is value at current prices.

Nonetheless, it focuses on stronger, BB rated companies like



CIFI Holdings Group



(884.Hong Kong) or



Shimao group holdings



(813.Hong Kong), whose short-term bonds are earning around 5%, not double digits.

Samy Muaddi, Senior Manager for Emerging Market Corporate Bonds at



Price T. Rowe,



thinks Beijing could let Evergrande and up to a dozen others default. I was a contrarian buyer of Chinese credit in previous cycles, he says. This time, they are determined to eliminate moral hazard.

What is too big to fail is the Chinese real estate industry as a whole. Xi Jinping & Co. wants to keep a floor below existing owners at least a ceiling for aspirants, and constantly adjust credit accordingly.

The State Council, the Chinese equivalent of a cabinet, may have signaled the next conciliatory tilt on July 8.

It deserves a close watch, at least for hungry bond investors.

We didn’t bet the farm on Chinese developers, says Aberdeens Lukaszewski. But we are long and added because the risk / reward ratio is so favorable.