PM Modi and new Vietnam PM to speak in India on Saturday





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Phm Minh Chinh will meet on Saturday. The talks will take place around 11:15 am IST and are part of a growing engagement between the two countries. This is the first conversation between the two leaders after Pham took office as Prime Minister of Vietnam. Phm Minh Chnh took office in April of the year and has held various positions in government. During the talks, the focus will be on managing the covid crisis, vaccines, engagement in the Indo-Pacific and other related areas. In the midst of the 2nd wave of the COVID pandemic, Vietnam had reached out to India with supplies. Vietnam Envoy Pham Sanh Chau, speaking to WION on vaccines recently, said: “We also have the option of purchasing Covaxin. discussing and drafting the purchase contract for this COVAXIN for the Vietnamese. “ In December last year, Indian Prime Minister Modi and then Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a virtual summit. During the summit, India handed the first of 12 high-speed Guard boats to Vietnam as part of New Delhi’s $ 100 million defense line of credit to Hanoi. Defense has indeed established itself as one of the pillars of the relationship. On the first of this month, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with Vietnamese Defense Minister Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang. Tweeting after the meeting, he said: “India and Vietnam continue to make progress in overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19.” India and Vietnam continue to make progress in overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19.

I thank my Vietnamese counterpart for inviting me on an official visit to his beautiful and amazing country. I look forward to this. 3/3 Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 1, 2021

