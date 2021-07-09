Erdoan talks about a solution process in Diyarbakr six years later

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan visited Diyarbakr on Friday to attend the inauguration ceremony of a series of projects, Mezopotamya agency reported.

The president was greeted by his supporters chanting Bij Serok Erdoan, meaning long life for leader Erdoan in Kurdish – a slogan style usually reserved for Abdullah calan, the jailed leader of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

AKP supporters chanted “Biji Serok Erdoan” in Erdoan’s Diyarbakr program. pic.twitter.com/xd4xwW2zJu BPT (@bpthaber) July 9, 2021

Erdoan told supporters of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) that his government has started the process of a solution, braving all risks so that mothers don’t cry, no more blood is shed and more blood is shed. people of all beliefs and beliefs are brothers.

The peace process between the Turkish government and the PKK, an armed organization which has fought for almost four decades for Kurdish autonomy and designated terrorist by Turkey and its Western allies, began in 2013 and continued until the summer of 2015, when the deaths of two police officers near the Syrian border became the official reason for its collapse.

They initiated the process which we sincerely began. They poisoned him, Erdoan said, referring to the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), the second largest opposition group in parliament that he frequently accuses of having links to the PKK.

Their secret agendas and ulterior motives put an end to the process, the president said, accusing the HDP of never thinking about engaging in politics under a legitimate, democratic and legal order.

Erdoan has defended the sacking of elected HDP mayors by his Home Office, saying not removing them from office would have been treason against you. More than 50 mayors elected by the HDP in 2019 were removed from their posts and most of them were jailed for terrorism.

The president also accused the HDP of collaborating with Israel and bringing under its command all deviant and evil fringe groups.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony at which Erdoan spoke, he had visited the HDP provincial offices to meet with the Diyarbakr mothers, a group made up mostly of women who have staged a sit-in outside the HDP offices since then. 2019 demanding the return of their children who they say have been deceived or abducted by the PKK.

Those who send the children of others to die in the mountains are raising their own children abroad with such care, the president said.

Erdoan announced a new project regarding the infamous Diyarbakr Prison, where thousands of Kurds were severely tortured as a result of the 1980 military coup. Many of today’s prominent Kurdish politicians have spent time in prison during his worst years, between 1981 and 1984.

Ok, forget about the thousands of prisoners for a second! Gultan Kisanak, former co-mayor of Diyarbakir spent 2 years in the infamous Diyarbakir prison in the 1980s. She has been in prison since 2016 under the Erdogan regime. Ruken Isik (@rukenix) July 9, 2021

The prison is to be turned into a cultural center, Erdoan said. We will have removed a bad memory from Diyarbakr’s memory, he said.

There had been another project in 2009 to turn the prison into a school, which was abandoned after intense protests.

Erdogan’s idea of ​​raising awareness among the Kurds: Well, turn the old prison here into a museum, while keeping all your relatives, friends and elected officials in a new prison elsewhere and continuing to violate their basic rights, and if you criticize me, you’re next. https://t.co/tF5sZITgWA Meghan Bodette (@_____mjb) July 9, 2021

In his speech, Erdoan also spoke about Syria, claiming that Syrian Kurdish groups, which receive support from the United States, plan to abolish family and private property in the long term, state agency Anadolu reported.

Such marginal ideologies exist in today’s world only in North Korea, Qandil and Kobani, the president said. Kobani is a Syrian Kurdish town on the border with Turkey that played a pivotal role in the emergence of a definitive struggle against the Islamic State (ISIS), while Qandil is a mountainous area in the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan where the PKK has its main base.

Erdoan accused Syrian Kurdish groups of recruiting child soldiers and abducting 13-year-old girls.

Before Erdoan’s arrival in Diyarbakr, the district of Sur was closed to traffic. Thousands of police have been deployed along the Erdoans road through the town, along with armored vehicles parked everywhere, Mezopotamya reported.

The neighborhood had been almost completely razed following the resurgence of the conflict in 2015. From August 2015, clashes between pro-PKK youth militias and the Turkish army caused extensive damage in Sur, with a total of 3,569 buildings destroyed. in March 2016, wrote Nurcan Baysal, a Kurdish journalist also from the district.

In 2017, the Alipaa neighborhood in Sur was also demolished, with the government declaring that the entire area was intended for urban renewal. The authorities of the time had promised to preserve the historic character of the district, inhabited for seven millennia.

However, a group of recently completed buildings in the neighborhood named after the historic Old Town walls appear to be totally ignored. The buildings are reminiscent of prisons, co-chair of the Chamber of Architects of Diyarbakr, Ferit Kahraman, told Mezopotamya.

New housing within @UNESCO The listed Sur district of Diyarbakr was built without required approval, is incompatible with the traditional architecture of the region, and has the appearance of a prison – Ferit Kahraman, co-leader, Chamber of Architects of Diyarbakr @Amedarchitects https://t.co/34FDnGgr74 John Crofoot (@jmcrofoot) July 5, 2021

Ahead of the president’s visit, a video of street interviews went viral, showing citizens urging Erdoan to cancel the visit. Doesn’t he know how much people hate him? asked a citizen, while a young girl begged: Please don’t come, please.