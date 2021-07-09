Donald Trump will be present at McGregor-Poirier 3





Former President Donald Trump will apparently be in Las Vegas this weekend.

UFC President Dana White told TMZ on Friday that Trump will be seated octagon side for UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the third bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

White, a staunch supporter of Trump, said Trump would not be hiding somewhere in a box. It’s not his style. Instead, he’ll sit on the floor behind White.

Saturday’s appearance will be one of Trump’s first public appearances, outside of his political rallies, since he left office.

Trump has a long history with the UFC, Dana White

Saturday’s fight will be the second Trump has participated in in recent years.

He attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in 2019, which officially made him the first president or former president to attend an MMA fight, although he received a mixed reaction from the crowd, this which is pretty much the best reaction he could hope for at a sporting event. .

Trump attended several college football games throughout his tenure and attended a 2019 World Series game in Washington, but was vigorously booed.

White and Trump have also known each other for at least two decades, dating back to when White hosted some of his first UFC events at Trumps Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. White has expressed his support for Trump at the 2016 and 2020 Republican national conventions, and has occasionally also spoken at campaign rallies for him.

Trump won’t be the only celebrity in attendance. According to TSN Aaron Bronsteter, Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all scheduled to show up as well.

While it’s not clear what kind of reaction Trump will receive at the T-Mobile Arena, it’s safe to assume he won’t be as warmly received as the long list of celebrities who also make the trip.

UFC President Dana White, seen here at a campaign rally in 2020, has said former President Donald Trump will sit with him for UFC 246 on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images)

