QAnon moves in the shadows but the movement remains active | Donald Trump News





At first glance, the QAnon plot seems to have largely disappeared from the major social media sites. But that’s not quite the case.

Popular QAnon slogans like The Great Awakening, The Storm, or Confidence in the Plan are less prevalent on Facebook these days. Facebook and Twitter have taken down tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to the baseless conspiracy theory, which describes former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a cult of devil-worshiping pedophiles that dominate Hollywood, big business. , the media and the government.

Gone are the huge Stop the Steal groups that spread lies about the 2020 US presidential election. Trump is also gone, permanently banned from Twitter and suspended from his Facebook posts until 2023.

But QAnon is far from running out of steam. Federal intelligence officials recently warned its adherents could commit more violence, such as the deadly Capitol Hill insurgency on January 6. At least one open supporter of QAnon has been elected to Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the four years since someone named Q started posting cryptic messages on fringe internet discussion boards, QAnon has grown.

Supporters wearing shirts with the QAnon logo chat before US President Donald Trump takes the stage at his Make America Great Again rally in Wilkes-Barre, PA, United States on August 2, 2018 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]QAnon now encompasses a variety of conspiracy theories, from evangelical or religious angles to alleged pedophilia in Hollywood and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, said Jared Holt, resident member of the Atlantic Councils DFRLab which focuses on domestic extremism. Q-specific stuff is kind of on the decline, he said. But the worldviews and conspiracy theories that QAnon absorbed are still there.

Tying these movements loosely together is a general distrust of a powerful elite, often on the left. Among them are purveyors of anti-vaccine lies, followers of the Trumps Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and believers in just about any other worldview convinced an obscure cabal is secretly controlling. things.

For social platforms, dealing with this faceless, changing and increasingly popular mindset is a far more complicated challenge than it has in the past.

These ideologies have cemented their place and are now part of American folklore, said Max Rizzuto, another DFRLab researcher. I don’t think I can see him go away.

Online, these groups are now fading into the shadows. Where Facebook groups once openly referred to QAnon, the groups are now titled such as, Since You Missed This in the so-called MSM, a page referencing mainstream media with over 4,000 subscribers. It contains links to excerpts from Fox Newss Tucker Carlson and articles from right-wing publications such as Newsmax and the Daily Wire.

A sticker referencing the slogan QAnon is seen on a truck that participated in a convoy of trailers in Adairsville, Georgia, United States, September 5, 2020 [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]Topics range from allegedly rampant crime to unfounded allegations of widespread electoral fraud and outright war on conservatives. These groups aim to draw subscribers deeper by directing them to additional information on less regulated sites such as Gab or Parler.

When DFRLab analyzed more than 40 million appearances of QAnon slogans and related terms on social media earlier this year, it found that their presence on mainstream platforms had declined significantly in recent months. After peaks in mid to late 2020 and briefly on January 6, QAnon slogans have largely evaporated from mainstream sites, the DFRLab has found.

So while users may not be posting savage plots about Hillary Clinton drinking children’s blood, they might instead be repeating debunked claims that vaccines can alter your DNA.

There are several reasons why Q is talking about Trump’s downfall, for example losing the presidential election, and Q’s lack of new posts. But the biggest factor seems to have been QAnon’s crackdown on Facebook and Twitter. . Despite well-documented errors that revealed patchy application, the ban largely seems to have worked. These days, it’s harder to find blatant QAnon accounts on major social media sites, at least from publicly available data that doesn’t include, for example, hidden Facebook groups and private messages.

While the main QAnon groups, pages, and accounts may be gone, many of their followers are staying on the big platforms only now that they are camouflaging their language and watering down the more extreme QAnon tenets to make them more palatable. .

There has been a very, very explicit effort within the QAnon community to camouflage its language, said Angelo Carusone, chief executive officer of Media Matters, a liberal research group that has followed the rise of QAnon. They therefore stopped using a large number of codes, triggers, keywords that triggered the type of execution measures against them.

Other dodges may also have helped. Rather than repeating Q slogans, for example, for a while earlier this year, supporters would type three asterisks next to their name to signal their adherence to the conspiracy theory. It’s a nod to Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a three-star general.

Facebook said it deleted approximately 3,300 pages, 10,500 groups, 510 events, 18,300 Facebook profiles and 27,300 Instagram accounts for violating its policy against QAnon. We continue to consult with experts and improve our app in response to evolving harm, including by repeat offender groups, the company said in a statement.

But the social giant will still remove posts about the release of QAnon, citing experts who have warned that banning individual Q members could lead to further social isolation and danger, the company said. Facebook’s policies and the response to QAnon continue to evolve. Since last August, the company said it has added dozens of new terms as the movement and its language evolved.

Twitter, meanwhile, said it has systematically taken action against activity that could cause harm offline. After the January 6 uprising, the company began permanently suspending thousands of accounts it said were primarily dedicated to sharing dangerous QAnon material. Twitter said it has suspended 150,000 of these accounts to date. Like Facebook, the company said its response is evolving as well.

But the crackdown may have come too late. Carusone, for example, noted that Facebook banned violence-related QAnon groups six weeks before banning QAnon more broadly. This effectively gave subscribers notice to band together, camouflage themselves, and switch to different platforms.

If there had been a time for a social media company to take a stand on QAnon’s content, it would have been like months, years ago, DFRLabs Rizzuto said.

