Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t want Donald Trump’s backing for gubernatorial campaign





Caitlyn Jenner does not want former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of her campaign for governor of California, she told a press conference on Friday.

The press conference was her first as a Republican candidate after deciding to participate in the recall election that could determine whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom remains in office. Although she previously backed Trump in 2016, she has since criticized him. When asked by a reporter if she was seeking Trump’s approval as a candidate, she said “no.”

“I am a simple citizen of the State of California, I have all the rights in the world to be able to run for this position and I am on the Republican side, obviously I am on the Republican side,” she added, explaining that ‘it has “conservative economic values”.

“But don’t put me in that box, like you’re in that box of ‘you’re a Republican, you have to think that way’,” she said of the question about seeking approval. of Trump.

“On social issues, I’m an inclusive Republican. I’m inclusive to everyone and so, to be honest with you, I don’t fit into that box,” she said. “I hope the Republican Party will come to me and become more inclusive and I hope I can be a part of this process.”

Jenner confirmed that she had not spoken to Trump about her candidacy and was “more concerned about the gubernatorial candidacy.” She then noted that she had criticized Trump’s stance on LGBTQ and transgender issues.

Jenner held the press conference 77 days after announcing she was running in the recall elections.

Meeting with reporters for just under 15 minutes, Jenner said she was a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and claimed she was leading the pack of Republican candidates, although no independent poll has been made to show it.

“I am here to win,” she said.

Jenner, who won the Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star and became a transgender woman, said she was better known than any other GOP candidate and even Newsom, who has been in office for over two years.

“I have a huge advantage, obviously, because of the name recognition,” she said. “To be honest with you, I’ve been in a lot of races in my life and I know how to win. I keep working hard.”

Jenner said she would spend the last month of the campaign taking a bus tour of the state. She also said she will release her tax returns next week.

After a first wave of publicity when she announced her candidacy on April 23, Jenner disappeared from the campaign spotlight as other GOP candidates sought to raise their profile. Among them, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox, beaten by Newsom in 2018.

State Assembly Member Kevin Kiley entered the race last week and Tory radio host Larry Elder is considering a race.

Jenner grounded her campaign in television media interviews, which included embarrassing stumbles that highlighted her inexperience, including recently admitting that she was not very up to date with Newsom’s latest budget.

Jenner’s brief appearance before reporters was devoid of any detailed political discussion. Jenner suggested building desalination plants to produce more water for the drought state, but provided no details on when and where such plants could be built.

His candidacy drew a backlash from some members and groups of the LGBTQ community, who frequently cited his ties to Trump.

Jenner has criticized the Trump administration’s overturning of a directive on access for transgender people to public school toilets. She also split from Trump after saying transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

