Donald Trump has regrets – CNNPolitics





Trump himself acknowledged this in a statement released Friday via his Save America PAC. It’s here:

“It seems to me that meeting authors of the ridiculous number of books written about my very successful administration, or about me, is a total waste of time. They write what they want to write anyway without sources, fact-checking or asking. whether an event is true or false Frankly, so many stories are made up or pure fiction.

There is more. But you get the idea.

First, let’s get rid of the idea that these books are “pure fiction”. They are not. Having worked directly with Leonnig and Rucker at The Post, I can assure you that they are two of the best reporters operating in America. Having admired – and continued – Bender’s journalism from afar, he too is at the top of his class. And as far as Wolff is concerned, well, his first book seemed to capture the chaos of Trump’s White House pretty well.

OK, now the really telling thing about Trump’s quote above: He admits, retroactively and publicly, that he shouldn’t have given interviews to the various journalists writing these books.

This, for those of you new to Trumpology, is a regular refrain for Trump. He gives reporters a bit of his time and they don’t write the story the way they should. Somehow, however, he never learns and always seems to find time for that next book author!

Here’s why:

1) Trump doesn’t really hate the media.

He, more than anyone, understands what positive media coverage (or, really, any media coverage) can do for someone. He also likes jokes, back and forth. Notice how Trump knew the name of every reporter who covered him regularly – and called them by their first names? Because he needs the attention they – and their posts – can give him.

2) Trump thinks he’s the greatest salesman of all time.

For Trump, every interview with a book author or any journalist is a chance to convince that person that a) he’s great and b) he’s always been right about everything. Despite a lot (and a lot) of evidence that his powers of persuasion are not what he thinks they are, Trump continues to do so – talk and talk and talk.

The point: Trump will NEVER stop talking to reporters, writers, random visitors to Mar-a-Lago, or anyone else within earshot. Speech is who he is. That’s all he is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/09/politics/donald-trump-regrets/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

