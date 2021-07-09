The heat waves shocked meteorologists. Will they stimulate climate action?





The recent extraordinary heat waves around the world, from the Pacific Northwest of the United States and Siberia to the Middle East and Africa, have surprised meteorologists. And they focus the minds of diplomats around the world as they prepare for the most important climate conference since the Paris Agreement six years ago. When they meet in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, the plan is for the nations of the world to all make binding commitments to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. If they meet this carbon neutral goal, think the scientists, the world will be able to avoid the risk of climate catastrophe. Why we wrote this Surprising heatwaves around the world have made urgent calls for action to slow global warming. Will it be enough to convince governments to change their fossil fuel habits? But governments are still on the wrong track, experts say, still spending more money on supporting fossil fuels than on green energy projects. They are placing their hopes in the Glasgow conference to make tough decisions. We are on the point, said UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres recently. When you’re on the brink, you need to make sure your next step is in the right direction.

London Headlines can appear familiar: overwhelmed health facilities, emergency services scrambling to respond, lives tragically lost not because of an act of terror or war, but because of a force of nature. Except this time the culprit was not the pandemic. It was the most recent and striking sign of climate change, with a heat dome enveloping the northwestern United States and Canada resulting in temperatures above 120 degrees Fahrenheit, 30 to 40 degrees above normal in some areas. Scientists calculated that before the era of man-made global warming, this could have happened once every thousand years. Why we wrote this Surprising heatwaves around the world have made urgent calls for action to slow global warming. Will it be enough to convince governments to change their fossil fuel habits? And that raises the political temperature too, as governments prepare for their biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris Agreement, due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Even before the heated dome, experts had lowered their hopes for the Glasgow meeting. In the past, many had been optimistic, supported by a reduction in carbon emissions linked to the pandemic and by the fact that China and the United States, the world’s largest carbon emitters, had announced targets for more ambitious carbon reduction. More recently, however, climate experts have started to question whether these governments and others will actually deliver on their pre-conference promises, and even if they do, if those promises aren’t too small, too late, to stem the accelerated pace of climate change. change. Soaring Pacific temperatures are just a reminder of the spillover and interconnected effects of global warming, which has also increased the frequency and intensity of other extreme events such as wildfires and droughts. , tropical storms and hurricanes. Stifling temperatures were recorded from northern Europe and central Asia to the Middle East and Africa. Siberia is experiencing an unprecedented hot summer for the second year in a row. Nearly 16,000 kilometers away, in Brazil, global warming has combined with deforestation in the Amazon to cause the worst drought in nearly a century. And a NASA report earlier this year pointed out that it’s not just about annual records: the latest Seven years as a whole have been the warmest on record. The director of his Goddard Institute for Space Studies, Gavin Schmidt, has warned that as the human impact on the climate increases, we should expect records to continue to be broken. It is this human impact that is now focusing attention on the Glasgow conference. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press / AP Customers line up at a water park on a 96-degree F day in Calgary, Alberta on June 30, 2021. A Canadian record was set at 121 degrees F. in British Columbia the day before. Its goal is for all of the more than 150 countries represented to make binding commitments to so-called net emissions by 2050 at the latest, which means that all the carbon they release into the atmosphere must be mitigated by measures such as reforestation or capture technology. and store the broadcasts. It would put the world on track to meet the ambitious goal set in Paris: to roll back global warming before temperatures reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This point, says the scientific consensus, marks the threshold beyond which the planet would risk a climate catastrophe. But keeping the temperature at this level won’t be easy, and there have been signs that it is getting more difficult. Foremost among them is that with the mitigation of the pandemic in the richest countries of the world, their governments are mainly focusing on climate change. It’s about getting their savings going. At the height of the pandemic, many of these countries have announced their intention to prioritize low-carbon investments as they revive their economies. A study last month by the economic development charity Tearfund confirmed that the G-7, the group of economically advanced countries, had injected a total of $ 147 billion into green energy projects between January 2020 and March 2021. But they spent even more, $ 189 billion, over the same period to support oil, coal and gas, according to the report. This week, the International Energy Agency added that gas demand which fell sharply last year amid pandemic lockdowns is rebounding sharply. The IEA said demand will continue to grow and that unless governments act to stem the trend, they are unlikely to be able to meet the goal of net zero emissions by 2050. Politically, however, there are still grounds for hope, especially in the three countries likely to be critical to a new global climate deal: Britain, China and the United States. For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the campaign to withdraw Britain from the European Union, the Glasgow summit will provide a major opportunity to show international leadership. He won’t want this to fail. China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, has long resisted setting a net zero target. But last September, Chinese leader Xi Jinping did so, committing his country to aim for carbon neutrality by 2060. In another signal that China sees a role for itself in Glasgow, he also accepted the invitation of US President Joe Bidens last April to a virtual summit on climate change. Mr Bidens’ interest in making a deal there is particularly strong. When he took office in January, he overturned former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. And ahead of last month’s G-7 summit, he made it clear that America was no longer just part of the Paris process. He saw it as being back in the chair. Get the Monitor Stories that interest you in your inbox. Yet the pressure to get results is increasing. UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres recently said the world is at a crossroads when it comes to climate change. We still have time, he said. But we are on the point. When you’re on the brink, you need to make sure your next step is in the right direction.

