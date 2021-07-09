Connect with us

Politics

The heat waves shocked meteorologists. Will they stimulate climate action?

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


The recent extraordinary heat waves around the world, from the Pacific Northwest of the United States and Siberia to the Middle East and Africa, have surprised meteorologists. And they focus the minds of diplomats around the world as they prepare for the most important climate conference since the Paris Agreement six years ago.

When they meet in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, the plan is for the nations of the world to all make binding commitments to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. If they meet this carbon neutral goal, think the scientists, the world will be able to avoid the risk of climate catastrophe.

Why we wrote this

Surprising heatwaves around the world have made urgent calls for action to slow global warming. Will it be enough to convince governments to change their fossil fuel habits?

But governments are still on the wrong track, experts say, still spending more money on supporting fossil fuels than on green energy projects. They are placing their hopes in the Glasgow conference to make tough decisions.

We are on the point, said UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres recently. When you’re on the brink, you need to make sure your next step is in the right direction.

London

Headlines can appear familiar: overwhelmed health facilities, emergency services scrambling to respond, lives tragically lost not because of an act of terror or war, but because of a force of nature.

Except this time the culprit was not the pandemic.

It was the most recent and striking sign of climate change, with a heat dome enveloping the northwestern United States and Canada resulting in temperatures above 120 degrees Fahrenheit, 30 to 40 degrees above normal in some areas. Scientists calculated that before the era of man-made global warming, this could have happened once every thousand years.

Why we wrote this

Surprising heatwaves around the world have made urgent calls for action to slow global warming. Will it be enough to convince governments to change their fossil fuel habits?

And that raises the political temperature too, as governments prepare for their biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris Agreement, due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Even before the heated dome, experts had lowered their hopes for the Glasgow meeting.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0709/Heat-waves-challenge-governments-to-step-back-from-climate-abyss

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: