Trump to headline NYS Republican fundraiser





Former President Donald Trump is headlining an August 5 fundraiser for the New York State Republican Party.

The asking price for the ticket is $ 1,000 to attend the reception, $ 5,000 for the Trump reception and photoshoot, and $ 25,000 for a coveted panel discussion and photo with the former president.

The invitation issued by the NYS Republican Committee said the event would take place at Briarcliff Manor, but does not list a location.

Trump has close ties to party leaders in his home state.

GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy met Trump at Trump Tower last month.

Langworthy was one of Trump’s biggest boosters before becoming chairman of the state’s Republican Party, while also leading the Erie County GOP.

New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy with Former President Donald Trump Facebook

The fundraiser comes as the Republican Party battles to influence statewide politics, with races for Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller next year.

The GOP has not won a statewide race for a post since Republican George Pataki was elected to a third term as governor in 2002.

Democrats also have strong majorities in both houses of the state legislature – the Assembly and the Senate.

President Biden beat incumbent President Trump by more than 20 percentage points in New York state in last year’s election.

State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs, when asked about Trump’s fundraising for Republicans, said, “I wish them well. Trump’s support is OK if you’re a Republican running for election in Alabama. Not so much in New York.

Republicans are hoping they can defeat scandal-scarred Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo if he runs and wins his party’s nomination for a fourth term.

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin and Andrew Giuliani – the son of former mayor Rudy Giuliani – are vying for the GOP nomination for governor. Party leadership has declared Zeldin the “presumptive” candidate, although Giuliani promises to qualify to run in a primary.

Former President Donald Trump has close ties to the leadership of the New York Republican Party. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Andrew Giuliani said of the Trump fundraiser, I can’t wait to attend and it will be a big event.

Giuliani, who was the assistant president of the White House, played golf with Trump on Thursday at the golf course of ex-president in Bedminster, NJ Andrew Guiliani was a professional golfer.

Cuomo faces an impeachment inquiry from the State Assembly into his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and allegations of sexual harassment, as well as inquiries from State Attorney General Letitia James and the Department American Justice. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

