Trump angers at Kimberly Guilfoyle: report





Kimberly Guilfoyle’s position as one of Donald Trump’s most loyal insiders could be in danger, the former president reportedly told his aides he found her ‘boring’ and suspected she might try to profit of his name.

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks as she records her speech for the first day of the Republican National Convention in August 2020 (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Trump’s reported aggravation with Guilfoyle, who is dating his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., appears to focus on his recent decision to go to work as a senior campaign advisor for the scandal-ridden former governor of Missouri Eric Greitens, who is running for the US Senate, reported on Politico’s Playbook column.

A Trump insider told the Politico Playbook: “Trump thinks Greitens is problematic and Kim is boring.” The insider added, “He (Trump) said, ‘Why is the (expletive) working for him? “”

But in a text to Playbook, Guilfoyle denied that she “disagreed” with Trump, calling such a notion “bogus”.

Greitens resigned his governorship in June 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and blackmail after he allegedly had an affair with a barber and engaged in sexual activity without his consent. The former Navy SEAL and his 2016 gubernatorial campaign have also been investigated by the Missouri Ethics Commission for allegedly misreporting campaign funds and abusing donor lists, although it was ultimately personally cleared of the wrongdoing in this case. His campaign was fined $ 178,000 in one of the commission’s largest investigations.

Several advisers told Playbook that Trump was concerned that Guilfoyles ‘affiliation with Greitens’ campaign would make him look like an endorsement on his part. Playbook added that Trump’s most common complaint about people is the perception that they are taking advantage of his name.

The latest offender appears to be Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host and former first lady of San Francisco, who has become the MAGA world’s “own Eva Pern”, Playbook said. That moniker undoubtedly comes from the way Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor married to Gavin Newsom, howled fanatically in her Trump endorsement speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

After Guilfoyle joined the Greitens campaign, the former president became “shorter and shorter” with her, Playbook said.

One indication that Guilfoyle “disagrees” with the former president is a story from the Washington Examiner, which suggested that Greitens had only hired Guilfoyle for his campaign in an attempt to gain Trump’s approval.

In the Red State Republican Senate primaries, Trump’s approval could be the key factor voters consider when deciding who to support, the examiner said. But a Republican observer told the Examiner that Guilfoyle’s role in Greitens’ campaign should not be taken as a sign that he would gain support from Trump or Trump Jr.

Meanwhile, the Playbook report does not clarify whether Trump’s reported dissatisfaction with Guilfoyle also stems from the ongoing controversy over her conduct when she was one of the main fundraisers for Trump’s re-election campaign.

Guilfoyle, the campaign’s senior advisor, loved giving donors unwanted insight into her personal life with Donald Trump Jr., saying the president’s eldest son liked her dressing up as a sexy cheerleader, according to a new book, Frankly, we Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Bender.

Guilfoyle also opened up about how she called her boyfriend a naughty boy when she let him out of his cage, according to an excerpt from the book published by the Daily Mail.

Benders’ 432-page book, due out July 13, features the latest account of reports that Guilfoyle has spoken or acted sexually suggestively at political events or in the workplace. Sometimes his behavior made people uncomfortable, according to reports.

After the Nov. 3 election, Politico released a detailed autopsy of Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden, who reported that Guilfoyle was “underperforming” in her job as a top campaign fundraiser, and cited Senior campaign officials who called it an “HR nightmare”.

Some donors were horrified by what they described as Guilfoyles’ unprofessionalism: she often joked about her sex life and, during a fundraiser, gave a lap dance to the donor who gave the most. money, Politico wrote.

A month before the November election, Guilfoyle was also the subject of an investigative report from The New Yorker, which suggested she had to quit Fox News in the summer of 2018 due to allegations of sexual harassment made by a former assistant.

The article further described Guilfoyle’s efforts to cover up the allegations, citing knowledgeable sources who said the network paid the former aide up to $ 4 million to avoid a lawsuit.

