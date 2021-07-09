Fundamental convergence between the United States and Pakistan on the Afghan peace process: Qureshi





US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. File Photos Qureshi tells Blinken of Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad, long-term and lasting relationship with the U.S. Qureshi emphasizes the need for all relevant stakeholders to pressure all Afghan parties to they engage constructively. Blinken says he had a call to underscore the U.S. desire for a stable and lasting bilateral relationship.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told his American counterpart that there was “fundamental convergence” between Islamabad and Washington on the “need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan”.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Qureshi made the observation during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He said the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and important developments in the region.

On bilateral relations, the Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forge a broad, long-term and lasting relationship with the United States, anchored in deep economic cooperation, regional connectivity and peace in the United States. region, “said the FO.

He also said that the foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s emphasis on geoeconomics under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He reiterated the importance of strengthening the economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States.

“Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan,” the OF said.

During the conversation, the FO said the top Pakistani diplomat highlighted the steps Islamabad is taking to “support the Afghan peace process.”

“Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that securing peace in Afghanistan is the shared responsibility of all stakeholders inside Afghanistan as well as key regional and international actors,” the statement said.

The FO also said that Qureshi urged the US Secretary of State that it was “imperative for all relevant stakeholders to pressure all Afghan parties to engage constructively in order to achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement “.

“For its part, Pakistan will remain a reliable partner for peace in Afghanistan,” the FO statement said.

He also said the two officials stressed the need for both sides to continue close coordination and cooperation to ensure meaningful progress in the peace process.

“The two sides also exchanged views on regional connectivity and other key issues,” the statement said. He added that FM Qureshi also thanked Secretary Blinken for the COVID-related support given to Pakistan by the United States.

Washington’s top diplomat also tweeted about the conversation, separately.

“Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and I had a call to stress our desire for a stable and lasting bilateral relationship,” the tweet said.

Blinken said he looked forward to Pakistan’s continued cooperation “on the Afghan peace process, the fight against COVID-19, support for regional stability and other key issues.”

