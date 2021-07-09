Politics
Xi Jinping calls for accelerated promotion of new development paradigm
The Lujiazui Financial Center in Shanghai, eastern China. / CFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the importance of accelerating the construction of a new development paradigm, calling it a “strategic measure” for China to take the lead in its development for the future.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while chairing the 20th meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Comprehensive Reform.
A guideline on accelerating the construction of the new development paradigm was discussed and adopted at the meeting.
First launched by Chinese leaders in May 2020, the new development paradigm of “dual circulation” enables domestic and foreign markets to strengthen each other, with the domestic market being the mainstay. The idea then became an important objective in the country’s development plan.
“China will advance the construction of a strong domestic market and a strong trading nation in a concerted manner, on the basis of domestic circulation,” according to the outline of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for economic development and national social. and long-term goals until 2035.
At Friday’s meeting, Xi said the move was aimed at improving China’s competitiveness and survival and development capabilities in the face of various challenges that are both predictable and unpredictable.
He called on the different regions and departments to integrate their work into the overall planning of the strategy.
Officials present at the meeting highlighted a good start in promoting the new development paradigm, highlighting efforts to strengthen self-reliance in science and technology, increase domestic demand and promote green development.
Further efforts are needed to meet domestic demand and improve people’s quality of life while guarding against potential risks in key areas, according to a statement released after the meeting.
Qinghai Lake in Qinghai Province (northwest China). / CFP
In addition to the guideline, several other documents were also discussed and adopted at the meeting, including an action plan on promoting the revitalization of the seed industry, a plan on ecological and environmental protection and sustainable development on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and measures to promote reform and innovation on trade and investment facilitation in pilot free trade zones (FTAs).
Xi said the seeds are the foundation of China’s agricultural modernization and described the provenance of the seeds as a matter of national security.
The meeting’s statement called for a commitment to systemic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands, deserts and ice on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, highlighting that the “red lines” for ecological security must not be crossed.
The statement also called for advancing institutional openness in the 21 free zones across the country, pledging to grant them more autonomy to reform.
