#JohnsonVariant Trends as Boris Johnson lifts Covid-19 precautions in UK despite Delta variant
The #JohnsonVariant hashtag is all the rage on Twitter. And it has little to do with Johnson & Johnson or whatever you can call your Johnson, unless you’re in the UK (UK). Instead, the hashtag is associated with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
This new hashtag did not appear willy-nilly. No, this seems to be the result of two recent developments in the UK. One development is that the more contagious Delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) has spread to the UK. For example, this tweet appears to use the Johnson variant to refer to the Delta variant:
The other development is that despite the recent increase in Covid-19 cases, Johnson and his administration plan to remove most of the remaining Covid-19 precautions in England on July 19. As Alex Kleiderman and George Bowden pointed out for the BBC, the big changes will make face mask use completely voluntary and eliminate one-meter guidelines plus social distancing.
The meter plus rule introduced by Johnson in June 2020 is not a big deal. Rather, it is the distance that UK residents have had to stay from each other in public, even though the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended a longer length of two meters. Nonetheless, Johnson plans to drop those restrictions on July 19, leading some to call the day Freedom Day.
However, would removing such precautions be turning the right knob at this time? There are fears that this is all a premature slack on Johnson’s part. In fact, a number of scientists and public health experts have basically said, relax, don’t, in the words of Frankie Goes to Hollywood.
The problem is, on July 19, who will really get freedom: the British people or the Covid-19 coronavirus? Will this really be a freedom day to catch Covid, as Lucy Mangan wrote for The Guardian? Or a day of the freedom to create more and different variations? According to Linda Geddes reporting for The Guardian, government science advisers have warned that lifting precautions could lead to new variant factories.
This is because the likelihood of new variants appearing increases as you give current viruses to reproduce. The Covid-19 coronavirus can be like that drunken man or woman who wants to use the office copier to make multiple copies of their butt. Errors can occur during the virus copy or replication process. Such errors in copying the genetic code of the virus to create new viruses can lead to different versions of the virus, also called variants. The more this happens, the greater the likelihood that a version will emerge that can spread faster and potentially worsen the disease.
Speaking of reproduction and dissemination, it looks like the hashtag #JohnsonVariant has also done it:
The #JohnsonVariant hashtag may not be like the Crown Jewels, but it caught the attention of the Twittersphere:
In fact, hold on to your controllers for it: this hashtag quickly ranked higher than #WitcherCon in the UK trends list on Twitter as of Friday:
This is no small step to beat the #WitcherCon. Now there have been variations in the variant spelling in the hashtag as the following tweet indicates:
It is not clear if you can think of the #JohnsonVariant as the Johnson Plus of the #JohnsonVariant, i.e. a little different but mostly similar. Regardless, some on Twitter wondered if the #JohnsonVariant is leading everyone to underestimate the effect of #JohnsonVariant:
In fact, the following tweet was really asking a bot what was going on:
Nonetheless, people used both versions of the hashtag to claim that Freedom Day would indeed be a premature relaxation of Covid-19 precautions. After all, it’s not as if the Covid-19 coronavirus has stopped spreading in the UK:
According to the British government, on July 9, 35,707 additional cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus were reported. In the past seven days, 206,046 cases have been reported, an increase of 30.7% from the previous seven days (June 26 to July 2). This reflects a general upward trend since May.
Additionally, not everyone in the UK is or can be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. As of July 8, only 65.3% of all adults aged 18 and over in England had received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This number is expected to continue to increase as 86.8% received the first dose. But that will still leave a fraction of the adult population and many children and adolescents unprotected, giving the virus plenty of opportunities to find people to use as cheap motels to reproduce.
Also, keep in mind that, while effective, the currently available Covid-19 vaccines do not offer 100% protection. Johnson must realize that vaccines are not gigantic concrete condoms for the whole body. Even after being fully vaccinated, you can still catch SARS-CoV2, although your chances and chances of getting severe Covid-19 can be considerably lower. In addition, it is still unclear to what extent vaccines can protect against future variants.
It is not a good idea to arbitrarily choose dates in advance to lift Covid-19 precautions in the middle of a pandemic. It would be a bit like arbitrarily picking dates to get married and have children when you aren’t dating anyone yet. A lot can happen along the way while a pandemic is still raging.
Instead, the best course of action is to set milestones that must be met to gradually reduce each level of precautions. For example, countries like Taiwan, South Korea and New Zealand have been much more effective at controlling the virus than countries like the UK and the US. Forbes previously, Israel relaxed its mandate of an outer face mask only after at least half of its total population had been vaccinated. See strategies like slowly peeling off different layers of clothing depending on the temperature and setting. The UK has not reached the strip club or Magic mike conditions again. It is no coincidence that countries that have followed the science as much as possible have been better able to cope with the pandemic.
It’s unclear how firm Johnson’s stance will be on easing July 19 precautions. There may be commercial and political pressure on Johnson to stand firm on such plans. Either way, with Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, there does not yet appear to be enough collective immunity to stop the outbreak. And such a push could really put Johnson and his administration out of shape.
