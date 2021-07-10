Biden just did something Trump might call America First





The president on Thursday presented a fairly ruthless justification for leaving Afghanistan – despite fears that the US exit would inevitably lead to a return to power of the extremist Taliban.

Here is the case he presented to the White House. The United States has been around a little longer for two decades – what’s the point of hanging around now? Moreover, it is up to the Afghans to decide their fate, not the Americans. The president also hinted that the war-torn country has pretty much always been a mess, so if it crumbles again it will revert to a historic standard.

He rejected parallels with the American defeat in Vietnam, since the objectives of the operation – to deliver Osama bin Laden “to the gates of hell” after the attacks of September 11, 2001 and to crush the operational capacity of Al-Qaeda – have been achieved. And he made a somewhat controversial argument that the Afghan National Armed Forces trained by the United States and its allies were powerful enough to push back the Taliban.

Then Biden looked his country in the eye and asked a question that weighed particularly heavily on this Commander-in-Chief, the first in decades to have had a child who served overseas in a war zone. Would the people who want the United States to stay in Afghanistan send their own children to fight there?

What would happen to Afghan civilians in a new era under the Taliban, known for suppressing women and an austere form of Sharia law, is deeply uncertain. But Biden basically argued that it wasn’t America’s problem. He did, however, promise that Afghan translators who worked with US forces and are now threatened by the Taliban have a home in the United States.

“I judged that it was not in the national interest of the United States of America to continue to wage this war indefinitely. I made the decision with clear eyes and I am informed daily of updates. day on the battlefield, ”Biden said.

In other words, he fulfills the fundamental duty of any American president – to decide what is best for his country and nowhere else – despite the fact that America’s choices affect just about everyone.

This is what ex-President Donald Trump might call America First.

“Would you send your own son or daughter?” “

Biden explained his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan after America’s longest war by saying it was no longer worth the American sacrifices – despite fears he would abandon the country to a grim fate if the Taliban regain power.

“Let me ask those who wanted us to stay: how many more, how many thousands of thousands of other Americans, daughters and sons, were you willing to risk?” How long would you like them to stay? Already we have members of our army whose parents fought. in Afghanistan 20 years ago. Would you also send their children and their grandchildren? Would you send your own son or daughter?

The many lives of Bagram

The 455th Air Expeditionary Wing was activated at Bagram Air Base on April 26, 2002, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom after September 11. At one point, the base held more than 2,100 troops, all determined to preserve the integrity of US foreign policy in Afghanistan. Now all that’s left will be the once-animated base skeleton. Below, the story of Bagram, in pictures.

