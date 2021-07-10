If Corona RI is terrorizing, this is Luhut-Sri Mulyani’s horror prediction





Jakarta, CNBC IndonesiaThe corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic is becoming increasingly fierce as evidenced by the increasing number of daily additions, the number of deaths, the level of active patients and the economic impact that has hit the national economy and global So far, the daily cases Covid-19 in Indonesia is still high. Data from the Ministry of Health last Friday (9/7), there were 38,124 new cases Covid-19 reported by government through Handling Working Group Covid-19.With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 2.455 million people. Two of the “mainstream” ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), namely the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, explained their point of view on this condition. Minister Luhut admitted he had prepared for the worst-case scenario if the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia became more violent. Indeed, if the positive cases affect 70.00 cases per day. “We counted worst case“Over 40,000, how about the supply of oxygen, medicine, hospitals, we have it all figured out,” Luhut said. In anticipation, the government will prepare a Hajj dormitory in Pondok Gede for COVID-19 patients who are not accommodated in several large hospitals such as Wisma Atlet Hospital. Hajj Hostel is in decent condition and has been directly checked by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Luhut said the capacity could be 800 patients. “The Minister of Health has prepared an intensive care unit, such as the Hajj dormitory hospital in Pondok Gede,” he explained. TNI and Polri are also being optimized by establishing emergency hospitals, especially in the Jakarta and Surabaya regions. Luhut also ensured the availability of oxygen in the worst situations such as additional cases which reached 70,000 per day. Likewise with the availability of drugs and other health facilities. “Until today we have calculated the oxygen, the scenario has been worked out by the team, it can reach 50,000, even at worst, we have done up to 60 to 70,000 cases per day. we don’t expect that to happen, “he explained. The government is also monitoring the development of Covid outside of Java and Bali. Luhut is aware that there is an increase in cases, but so far it is still under control and it is hoped that there will not be excessive worries. “We must mobilize all our strength and not let anyone underestimate that Indonesia cannot solve this problem, until today, yes. But if this case is more than 40,000 – 50,000, a scenario will be. established to know who we will ask for help, we started to approach, that’s all. ” he explained. NEXT: What Did Sri Mulyani Say?

