Donald Trump Jr. says hell will be heavily involved in the 2022 election campaign





DALLAS – Donald Trump Jr. has said he will be “everywhere” in the 2022 midterm election as Republicans aim to win back a majority in the House and Senate.

“I’m going to be very involved,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Friday, minutes before his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.

CPAC DALLAS OPENS AS GOP, SQUARELY IN THE TRUMP TEST, LOOKING TO THE FUTURE

Former President Trump’s eldest son, who enjoys a large following among many staunch Trump supporters, was very active on the campaign trail last year during his father’s unsuccessful run for re-election.

And Trump Jr. has promised that “you’ll see me everywhere” during the 2022 cycle.

“I’m looking at what’s going on and someone has to push back,” he said, pointing to the policies advocated by President Biden and the Democrats in Congress.

“There aren’t a lot of people who are sort of privileged to have a great platform,” said Trump Jr., who has 6.8 million followers on Twitter. “There aren’t a lot of people with a big platform who are actually ready to use it.. It’s a battle we have to fight. I’m happy to do it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For months, the former president repeatedly flirted with a potential 2024 presidential bid, in an attempt to win back the White House. Some political experts see Trump Jr. as a potential candidate for the next GOP presidential nomination if his father doesn’t show up.

“I haven’t thought about it personally,” Trump Jr. replied when asked by Fox News if he was considering a run in 2024 if his father didn’t launch a campaign.

“There are people who talk about it in terms of polls,” he said. “I saw a group that puts me at the top of the list if not the top. Who knows. The reality with this job is that you have to want to do the day job as well. It’s not just about campaigning. I love being in this fight. I love to fight for the things I believe in as a Conservative. I will do it independently. “

CLICK HERE FOR A FREE 30 DAY TRIAL OF FOX NATION WITH CODE ‘CPAC’

Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC and will be live streaming speeches from the most influential conservatives at CPAC 2021: America Uncanceled. Register at foxnation.com to hear their message in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-jr-says-hell-be-very-involved-on-2022-campaign-trail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos