How Deng Xiaoping put China on the path to world domination

Deng Xiaoping could claim to be the most important political leader of the latter part of the 20th century, and whose legacy continues to stretch.

His record is remarkable.

It is at least debatable, if not certain, that without Deng’s strength of personality and his willingness to take political risks, China would not have embarked on an accelerated process of economic development in 1978.

If the Chinese economy had not reachedstaggering economic growth ratesBy an average of 10 percent per year in the decades following Deng’s political re-emergence in 1977, the world would be a very different place.

In other words, a short man, he was barely1.5 meters high has had a disproportionate impact on world economic history.

Deng goes up, down and up again

Born into a family of landownersin Sichuan Province in 1904, Deng gradually progressed through the Chinese Communist hierarchy as a committed Marxist-Leninist and as a tough field commander and political commissar.

Mao Zedong may have prevailed in abloody revolutionary war against nationalists, but it was his only protégé who propelled a country containing a quarter of the world’s population into a new era.

The story will be much sweeter for Deng than it will be for Mao, who has caused immense grief to his country during highly destructive political campaigns, culminating in theCultural revolutionfrom 196676.

Deng himself was a victim of these campaigns. He was banished from Chinese leadership at the start of the Cultural Revolution until he was rehabilitated in 1973 by his boss, then Prime Minister Zhou Enlai. He was purged a second time after Zhou’s death in 1976.

Mao’s death shortly after that of Zhou and thearrest of Maoist acolytes known as the “Gang of Four”allowed Deng to assert himself in a series of astonishing political maneuvers that ruled a line under years of revolutionary upheaval.

Chinese President Mao Zedong (left) speaks with Deng Xiaopiong (right) in Shandong province in March 1959. ( Reuters

Getting rich is glorious

Deng was, without a doubt, an authoritarian figure who believed in the absolute power of the Chinese Communist Party. His inheritance will be forever sullied by his forcible authorization against thepro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Squarein 1989, during which hundreds of people are said to have died and many more were imprisoned.

Loading

Without excusing the excesses of the Tiananmen crackdown, however, the full contribution of Deng to his country’s transition from an economic backward to a modern superpower cannot be overstated.

Deng’s extraordinary achievements are too numerous to list here, but three dates stand out in his efforts to put his country on the path, as he said, to “reform and opening up“.

The fact that he used both the words reform and openness summed up his approach to wresting his country from its revolutionary past to chart another course.

These dates are:

1978: Deng’s authority manifested itself inThird Plenum of the 11th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

In modern Chinese history, this event is considered the starting point for massive changes that would loosen up the Chinese economy and dismantle what was called the “bamboo curtain” that had protected it from the outside world. .

1980: In a speech whose importance is sometimes lost in historical accounts, Deng posed the “Big tasks“facing China in the last two decades of the 20th century and beyond.

Among these tasks was thequadruple gross national product by 2000, an aspiration that was first flouted. As part of the reforms initiated by Deng, which included the decollectivization of agriculture and the unleashing of an entrepreneurial business class, China achieved this goal at a gallop.

Deng Xiaoping was responsible for opening up the Chinese economy to the world.

1992: Deng, then 90 years old and in poor health, embarked on what has been described as a nanxun,or southern inspection tour, in which he re-energized the reform process after it fell into the doldrums after Tiananmen.

Fallout from the massacre included the purge of reformist leader Zhao Ziyang, who was general secretary of the Communist Party and former prime minister. A ruthless Deng chose not to protect his protege.

Historians may well come to consider nanxun as not only his last hurray, but his most enduring contribution to China’s rise to power and influence.

In all of this, it is important to remember that in 1978 the Chinese economy was atsame size as Italy. In 2021, the Chinese economy on the basis of nominal GDP is the second in the world behind the United States and is expected to overtake the United States in the coming years. At the same time, China lifted 800 million people out of poverty. Never before in human history have we seen anything like this.

Of course, Deng didn’t achieve all of this on his own, but he was ready to embrace what Mao had sought to suppress in a stubborn desire to maintain control over the party and the country. It was the extraordinary energy and enterprise of the Chinese people.

Deng’s various slogans, such as “getting rich is glorious“captured the moment and effectively helped unleash the full potential of the Chinese people.

No longer biding his time

None of this suggests that Deng’s legacy will not be disturbed, or that China’s growing power and influence will continue to develop unhindered.

The country’s continued economic transformation looks like a high-flying act as Chinese leaders seek to maintain their position in a changing world as US power recedes. The Chinese economy is far from reaching a plateau in which consumer demand is a buffer against the ups and downs of its export markets. These are difficult times for post-Deng leaders in Beijing.

Deng’s various slogans such as “Getting rich is glorious” have helped unleash the full potential of the Chinese people. ( Reuters: Reinhard Krause, dossier

Deng himself may have looked askance at the emergence of apersonality cult around Supreme Leader Xi Jinping. In his 1980 “Great Tasks” speech, Deng warned against this same development.

It was born out of his own experiences at the hands of a tyrannical Mao. In this speech, Deng emphasized collective leadership knowing that unhindered power corrupts.

What has certainly been left out is Deng’s advice that China should “keep a low profile” or “bide its time.” tao guang yang hui as its power and influence grows. The use of this phrase has been interpreted variously over the years either as a warning from Deng that China should avoid weighing down on itself, or as a ruse in which Beijing stealthily accumulates power without making it too obvious.

Under Xi’s brand of Chinese nationalism, the approach was abandoned. It may have been inevitable as China became more powerful, but it is at least questionable whether a shrewd Deng Xiaoping would have tolerated an approach that risked upsetting much of the rest of the world.

Tony Walker is Vice-Chancellor of La Trobe University. This piece first appeared on The conversationThis is part of a series of profiles for Guess the Game Changers, the quiz taking place on Extra Saturdays with Geraldine Doogue on ABC Radio National. Meeting from 7:30 am every Saturday.