Brexit: Lord Frost accuses Theresa May of problems with Northern Ireland protocol | Politics News





Boris Johnson’s Brexit Minister blamed Theresa May for problems with the implementation of border arrangements for Northern Ireland. Frost Lord Told members of the Northern Ireland Assembly on Friday that the current problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol were “to a very large extent” the fault of the negotiations under Mr. Johnsonpredecessor of Prime Minister. The protocol – accepted and signed by Mr Johnson and which replaced Mrs. Mai‘S’ backstop ‘- is designed to avoid a hard post-Brexit border on the island of Ireland and is a key part of the UK’s divorce deal with the EU. Picture:

However, Mr Johnson said the current implementation of the protocol – which keeps Northern Ireland in much of the single market and EU customs rules – is having a “damaging impact” on the people of North Ireland. Lord Frost is seeking to make adjustments to the implementation of the protocol and told members of the assembly on Friday that it should not be seen as “some sort of final text”. DUP member Christopher Stalford, whose party opposes the protocol over concerns over new trade barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland, suggested Lord Frost had been tasked with “cleaning up the mess “of the protocol. Mr Stalford quoted Ms May’s former chief of staff Lord Barwell, who said last month that Mr Johnson’s government knew the protocol “was a bad deal” but intended to “s’ get out later “. It’s tempting to believe that – despite all the warnings – the government “underestimated the effect of the protocol”, but I’m pretty sure that’s not true. They knew it was a bad deal, but they took it on to make Brexit, with the intention of getting out of it later https://t.co/V0eNpCNwXL – Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) June 7, 2021 Lord Frost replied: “We intend to implement what we are committed to, but it is the fact of the implementation that is the problem. “I would say it’s the legacy we inherited from the previous government and the previous negotiating team that was a major part of the difficulty, and the reason the protocol is being shaped as it is, it is because we had a particular legacy from the previous team which could not get its agreement, rightly in my opinion, through Parliament. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t go back to zero and do things in a different way and I think the previous team is to a very large extent responsible for some of the imperfections of this protocol and the Withdrawal Agreement. without which we could be better, but unfortunately we are where we are. “ Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





“The Northern Ireland protocol is harmful”

Lord Frost announced this week the UK government would “set out our approach” to the protocol in the next two weeks, as it called for a “new balance” in its implementation. He told members of the assembly: “It is not reasonable to say, given that the situation has changed in various ways and given that parts of the protocol remained to be worked out, that this is about a final text and that in October 2019, that’s it and there is nothing more to say. “

