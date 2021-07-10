PM Examines Oxygen Availability As Government Plans To Set Up 1,500 PSA Plants | Latest India News





The Center is setting up at least 1,500 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants across the country to support more than 400,000 oxygen beds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed Friday at a meeting to examine the increase and availability of oxygen as India prepares for a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections. Modi asked officials at the meeting to ensure factories are made operational as soon as possible and work closely with state governments, a statement from the prime minister’s office said. These factories include those funded by the PM CARES fund as well as by various government departments and enterprises, the statement added. The Prime Minister asked officials to ensure that hospital staff are properly trained on the operation and maintenance of oxygen plants … Senior Secretary PK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba were among the senior officials who attended the meeting. Officials familiar with the developments said each plant has a daily capacity of 1.5-2 MT of oxygen. A standard hospital needs 15 tons of oxygen per day under usual circumstances. A training module is being prepared by experts and they aim to train around 8,000 people across the country to operate the oxygen plants, the official added. During the second wave of infections this summer, India faced a debilitating shortage of medical oxygen as demand rose from 4,000 MT to over 10,000 MT due to an increase in infections and deaths. Unable to meet demand, many hospitals ran out of oxygen, leaving hundreds of patients breathless. In response, the government has banned industrial use of oxygen, airlifted oxygen trucks from industrial factories, and operated oxygen trains, but experts stressed the importance of increasing supply to avoid any future crisis. The issue was taken up by higher courts and the Supreme Court with daily monitoring of the supply after a number of hospitals turned to the courts in distress. According to the PMO statement, the prime minister also urged officials to ensure India uses cutting edge Internet of Things (IoT) technology to track the performance and operation of these oxygen factories at local and national levels. The IoT is a system of internet-connected devices integrated with sensors that can collect and transfer data over a wireless network for computation and research. A pilot (is) in use of IoT to monitor the performance of oxygen factories, officials told the prime minister, according to the statement. The decision came a day after the Union Cabinet announced a A 23,123 crore package to increase basic health infrastructure and set up an emergency response system for a third wave. The India Covid-19 Package Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness: Phase II will be implemented in 736 districts to improve medical infrastructure in primary and district health centers. Projects under the plan will be implemented within nine months. The Center will provide 15,000 crore and states 8,123 crore in the package. The prime ministers’ meeting was attended by Trade Minister Piyush Goyal who held a meeting in the evening with the oxygen manufacturers, where he focused on three aspects of oxygen supply. The minister asked how oxygen production could be increased, how it could be stored and finally, how to increase the carrying capacity of liquid oxygen, said a person familiar with the development. RIL Jamnagar has been very efficient at converting gaseous oxygen to liquid, but they are unable to increase storage. So the minister asked if their strategy could be replicated by other manufacturers and how could they increase storage, said the person quoted above.

