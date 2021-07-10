Ben Garrison defends controversial Donald Trump / Don Quixote cartoon





Ben Garrison responded to the online mockery his recent cartoon “Donald Trump Quixote” received by insisting the joke made sense.

Controversial political cartoonist Ben Garrison, a popular alternative right-wing cartoonist best known for his flattering cartoons about Donald Trump where Trump is portrayed as a super-manly hero, defends himself against a recent cartoon featuring Trump who appears to have misunderstood the purpose from Miguel de Cervantes’ novel, Don Quixote.

Garrison’s cartoon is a response to Trump’s recent lawsuit against a number of social media companies that banned him, claiming they violated his right to free speech (since it is about private companies, Trump’s lawsuit is indeed baseless, but it gives him something he can use as a basis for fundraising, at least). Garrison portrayed Trump as the heroic Don Quixote, taking on the dreaded “Big Tech” windmills.

The problem, of course, is that Don Quixote was a delusional old man who convinced himself that he was a chivalrous knight battling vicious giants when he was only attacking windmills he considered to be. Giants. The scene is so famous that it even inspired a turn of the phrase, “bow to windmills”, to describe someone attacking imaginary enemies.

Naturally, then, Garrison’s drawing, read through Don Quixote’s lens, would be a CRITIC of Trump, postulating that he is fighting an imaginary battle, which is precisely what Trump’s critics say about this trial. In progress.

Garrison, however, maintains that he didn’t misread Don Quixote. He defended himself on Twitter, saying, “Okay, I have to speak slowly so the fools on the left can understand.

1. Yes, I realize that the character of Don Quixote from Cervantes novel attacked imaginary enemies represented by the windmill, but the enemies of Donald Trump Quixote are not imagined. I read the book, and you?

2. This is a twist on a classic metaphor. Has anyone even WATCHed the cartoon the “windmill” runs away and knows he’s been caught. Trump is moving forward to defend free speech for everyone, including Democrats.

3. The mainstream Marxist media may condemn Trump’s trial as desperation and madness, but it is happening and a major lawsuit against social media leviathans is long overdue. Right now, censorship is about conservatives, but it can / will happen to anyone if left unchecked.

5. And if you’re here just to troll and bring in your derps, that’s your choice. But don’t be shocked if I throw all of James Woods at you. Make yourself a Wonder America First Day! “

In other words, Garrison’s cartoon intentionally goes against Don Quixote for … reasons.

People have noted that this is not the first time Garrison has made other cartoons that have also misunderstood Don Quixote’s point, with his past portrayal of what he considers heroic conservative figures like Kent Heckenlively. and Robert David Steele as Don Quixote and their enemies like windmills …

These, too, are thought to be “twists on the classical metaphor”.

Garrison then showed that the constant mockery didn’t bother him at all by posting a cartoon poking fun at his critics, with the professional cartoonist arguing, “Calm down. It was just a cartoon.”

Garrison continues to try to convince people that he was right in his original cartoon.

