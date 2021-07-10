Irish girl mysteriously dies





LONDON: Parents of woman Kelsey Devlin, who died in Pakistan 10 days ago under suspicious circumstances, asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to review the case of their visiting daughter with her partner and two children.

Kelsey Devlin’s Irish parents Chloe Devlin and Sean Devlin, who live in Burnley near Manchester, told The News in an interview that they suspected their daughter may have died abnormally. Therefore, an investigation should be conducted to establish the facts.

Kelsey Devlin visited Pakistan on June 3 and died on June 30, 2021. Kelsey traveled to Pakistan with her partner Syed Atif Abbas and the couple also took their children Zara Devlin, 8, and Zain Abbas, 6 years, with them. Kelsey Devlins ‘parents said the couple traveled to Pakistan to see Atifs’ sick mother who was reportedly in critical condition.

Kelsey’s parents told this reporter that they contacted the British High Commission, but commission staff were denied access to Kelsey when she was in hospital.

The British High Commission and the UK Foreign Office declined to comment on the case when approached by The News. However, Syed Atif Abbas said the British High Commission (BHC) was aware of all the facts. He declined to discuss the allegations made by his wife’s parents, adding that the high commission was aware of what had happened.

MPs Antony Higginbotham and Naz Shah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking for his government’s help in a fair investigation.

The letter says: What is of great concern is that the family have now learned three different stories about Kelsey’s death. They were first told she died of COVID, then from a stroke followed by sepsis, now from a heart attack. Having since received a copy of the death certificate, these concerns are further heightened as he has declared epilepsy since childhood. Kelsey never had epilepsy and was an avid footballer who was very fit and healthy. Devlins’ parents said: The couple had a relationship involving control and coercion.

Recounting the chronological events that led to his illness, Sean Devlin said: “My daughter was admitted to the hospital on June 9; three days later, her husband informed us that she was in poor condition, asking for prayers; then sent a photo of herself with a breathing mask on her face in a hospital bed; on the 15th, she was put into an artificial coma and Atif shared her video with us; and on June 30, she passed away.

Kelsey Devlin’s father alleged his daughter was buried without family consultation or consent, and the family was not informed until after her burial. He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to order an independent investigation into the incident. The letter from MPs further reads: We are also requesting an exhumation of the body for the purpose of a full autopsy and repatriation to the UK and the children to be returned to the UK to their grandparents. If Kelsey was in fact ill and died of illness, as suggested, the family has a right to be transparent about the circumstances surrounding her death and responses to the concerns they raised so that they can get a fence and mourn their daughter / sister. This can only be achieved with your intervention and commitment to shedding light on Kelsey’s death.

