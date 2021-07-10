Donald Trump Jr. tears apart Avenatti, Fauci, Hunter Biden, CNN in fiery speech from CPAC Dallas





Donald Trump Jr. took aim at several high profile targets during a heated speech at CPAC in Dallas.

Trump Jr. began his unwritten remarks on Friday by bragging about how his father, former President Donald Trump, was “right” about “everything,” pointing to the coronavirus lab leak theory that has been widely rejected by Democrats and members of the media last year.

“At what point in the minds of these morons, I don’t know, isn’t the Wuhan lab leak theory the most plausible argument in 2020?” Trump Jr. asked.

Trump Jr. mocked the deniers of the lab leaks, prompting laughter from the audience.

“Don’t laugh, you are not canceled. Congratulations,” joked Trump Jr. “Laughing you would have been kicked out of all social media platforms, you would have been kicked out of a job in science because, you know, science doesn’t follow the rules of physics anymore, does it? They don’t follow math, they follow the narrative dictated by CNN because he is able to manipulate the rules of physics. “

Trump Jr. lamented that “the world is going to hell” under the Biden administration, pointing to rising gas prices. He reversed the White House tweet touting the 16-cent barbecue savings on July 4 of this year. And he criticized White House press secretary Jen Psaki for pushing the “narrative” that it is Republicans, not Democrats, who are in favor of “police funding.”

“Jen Psaki told me so, so it must be true!” he apologized. “Is this true or have you seen this on CNN?” “

He twisted the media for saying that the “proof” that President Biden “had not lost her” or “riddled with insanity” was by pointing to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments calling the president “intelligent.”

“I don’t know. I’m going to take a risk here and say that if it was Donald Trump that Vladimir Putin had been talking about, that would be a slightly different response,” Trump Jr. told the crowd. “Have you ever thought that maybe Vlad is happy to negotiate against an idiot?

“America First went to the bathroom with this administration, okay? But despite what we see happening on a daily basis, despite all of this, there is a positive side, Michael Avenatti is going to jail!” he smiles. “I’m sorry Democratic presidential hopeful. I’ve heard this from Brian Potato Head Stelter for years on CNN.”

After exchanging pleasantries with a member of the public, Trump Jr. explained why he thinks his family is loved by the conservative base.

This is what Donald Trump did for the Republican Party. He showed that it’s not enough to turn the other cheek and turn around and die while the other side gets what they want and laughs all the way to the bank, ”he explained. “We need you guys in this fight with us. They can’t just cancel us all.”

Trump Jr. criticized “propagandists” in the media for “jumping on every plot.”

“Remember, you get canceled because you are conspiracy theorists. They created them, they push them, and yet there is no accountability,” he told the audience. “But today, in 2021, we all know the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is about six months.”

Trump Jr. then targeted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci, calling him a “bureaucrat in a lab coat.”

“Fauci is better at throwing baseballs than he is at science, okay?” Trump Jr. stung the NIAID director, a reference to Fauci’s first disastrous launch attempt on opening day.

He pummeled Hunter Biden for his racist texts that surfaced on his “hell laptop,” as well as for the new art exhibit of his paintings, which has sounded the alarm bells about ethical issues.

“How do we get what we want from the Democratic Party? We just have to buy Hunter’s art,” Trump Jr. told the president’s son. “How do you think the media would react if ‘Don Jr. smoked Parmesan? I promise you that wouldn’t be what we saw in the media. It would be a little different. And then I say that and they say “Oh, you make fun of people who have an addiction” I totally understand the addiction. It is terrible. We all know people who have suffered from it. This does not exempt you from being a total waste in every other aspect of your life. This does not exempt you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn’t exempt It doesn’t exempt you from, I don’t know, the stripper’s child support that you ripped up a few years ago Because I have a feeling if it was I would not be absolved. “

Trump Jr. went on to criticize Hunter Biden’s father and his love for ice cream.

“Did Joe Biden do anything that didn’t involve an ice cream parlor?” Trump Jr. asked. “It’s like a toddler. Like, Joe, if you line it up you get a scoop of ice cream! Maybe even two scoops!”

He concluded his remarks with a pep talk with the pro-Trump crowd.

“Stay in the fight. Stay in the game. Make sure you’re involved. Make sure you’re having these conversations with your friends. Don’t let this one slip away,” Trump Jr. said. “We need to you with us. will continue to be in this fight for as long as you do. “

