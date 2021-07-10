Chinese President Xi Jinping’s thinking is synonymous with instability – the New Indian Express





As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) turned 100, its supreme leader and life president of China, Xi Jinping, claimed that his country had never intimidated or subjugated any other nation and that it would. never. But the message that went around the world was exactly the opposite. The reason is simple. Actions speak louder than words. The CCP has much to be proud of and so much ashamed of. Millions of Chinese perished in the Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward, and an unknown number bore the brunt of the Tiananmen Square protests. Not to mention the millions of Uyghurs currently housed in detention camps in Xinjiang. On the other hand, the CCP has lifted millions of Chinese out of poverty with its open-door policy, or rather, the unnatural marriage of socialism and the market economy – socialism with Chinese characteristics. The father of this particular formulation, Deng Xiaoping, warned his comrades to bide their time until the country gets rich before showing muscle on the international stage. Three decades later, Xi surely thinks the time is right. China has recorded a growth rate of 9.8% on average since 1979 and was the only country to record growth last year despite Covid. Clearly the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, Xi arrogated to himself immense power by ensuring that the two-term presidential limit was removed, his own thought Xi Jinping incorporated into the Constitution and the party purged of his opponents. His reign since 2012 has seen China assert itself, whether in the South China Sea or at the borders with India, economically upset countries, cracking down on Hong Kong, increasing the focus on Taiwan and refusing to be transparent about the origins of Covid. Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative, the promotion of authoritarian capitalism, and the export of digital technology appear to be aimed at reshaping the world with China taking center stage. Nationalism drumming at home and itching for confrontations abroad, it remains to be seen whether Xi’s tenure means instability within the CCP. He is certainly doing it abroad.

