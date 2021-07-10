Governor Imran Ismail opposes possible appointment of Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi





In a preventive move, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed his opposition to the possible decision to appoint Sindh’s legal and environmental adviser, lawyer Murtaza Wahab, as the new director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The governor expressed his views to this effect in an interview with media representatives on Friday after meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance leader Razi Khan Jatoi at the latter’s residence.

Responding to a question on the possible decision of the government of Sindh to appoint lawyer Wahab as administrator of Karachi, Ismail recalled that a meeting had previously been held at the house of the governor of Sindh in the presence of the Prime Minister and military leaders, during which it was decided that the administrator of Karachi would be an apolitical person whose appointment would be made after consultations between the government of Sindh and the opposition political parties.

The unilateral decision of the Sindh government in this regard will be inappropriate by all means, Ismail pointed out and added that such a decision by the Sindh government would violate the agreement reached for this purpose in the presence of the prime minister.

Karachi is no one’s aunt’s house where such decisions could be imposed, retorted the governor.

He said that if issues such as the appointment of the new administrator did not arise, Karachi’s development program would progress rapidly.

Ismail went on to say that the problems of the people of Sindh were of a fundamental nature and that a resolution should be sought.

He explained that his meeting with the head of the GDA was aimed at identifying all these issues in order to later compile a report that could be presented to the prime minister. The people of Sindh look to Imran Khan because they want change, he said.

He mentioned that it was the Sindh province where people did not get the health card and the Kissan card.

Jatoi said the people of Sindh have become disillusioned due to the poor performance of the provincial government.

This [Sindh] the government has done nothing for the past 13 years as the people of the province look to the federal government, he said.

A non-problem

Meanwhile, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the appointment of lawyer Wahabs as administrator of Karachi was not a problem as it was unduly a problem.

If there had been someone else’s government, would the advice of the governor of Sindh be followed in appointing directors? asked the Minister of Information.

He recalled that the Pakistan People’s Party ruled in Sindh and that the Chief Minister of Sindh and the provincial cabinet made decisions regarding governance in the province in accordance with the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He argued that there was no restriction or prohibition on appointing politically trained people as directors.

We could have made such appointments to municipal agencies across the province, but we didn’t, Shah said. We didn’t do it to run the [municipal] business smoothly, he added.

Responding to the governor’s remarks, he said the governor’s office was apolitical. He (the governor) is not the representative of the federation rather

he is our representative, he said.

The Minister of Information, however, did not confirm that a decision had been taken to appoint lawyer Wahab as administrator. He said that until now, attorney Wahab had not been appointed administrator of Karachi. It was just a suggestion as it also appeared in the media. As such, there is no problem with this appointment, he said.

He added that lawyer Wahab possessed a good personality as he was an educated person with an intact past. He is an honest person and the son of the ground, Shah said, adding that lawyer Wahab is from Sindh and is from the Urdu speaking community.

He [Barrister Wahab] makes a fair speech that hurts the governor and others, the information minister said.

Previously we had no intention of naming him [as the administrator] but now he should be made a director after his name is announced, Shah pointed out. I will now fully support him to be appointed administrator of Karachi and serve the people of the city. Otherwise, no such decision has been taken in this regard, he said.

