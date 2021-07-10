Boris Johnson dresses No 10 with English flags for Euro 2020 final

BORIS Johnson decorated number 10 with English flags ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions face Italy on Sunday night – and the British are pushing to celebrate the holidays if we win.

Photos of the Prime Minister’s house show flags of St George draped over the windows, with banners hanging from lampposts and doorways.

Boris seems to have caught football fever – even showing off his own flag outside his front door.

He gave the camera a big boost in preparation for the big game.

In addition to the flags, he also managed to show his support for the team with a small English pin on his costume.

This follows the Prime Minister’s appearance in the semi-final against Denmark when he was pictured celebrating England’s victory with his wife Carrie and Prince William.

The Prime Minister raised his hands in the air and gave his partner a hug as overtime winner Harry Kane hit the back of the net.

The Duke of Cambridge was also cheering on the Three Lions team as they moved closer to bringing them home.

Boris donned an English shirt for the occasion, while Wills looked stylish in a shirt and tie as his wife Kate Middleton secluded at home.

Boris is on the verge of giving the British an official day off if England “brings him home”.

More than 346,000 people have signed a petition call for Monday off.

They argue that it would be “beneficial and sensible to give the country a day off the next day if England wins”.

Schools and businesses are already planning to open late Monday to allow fans to recover from a late night.

Many bosses will let staff sleep in on Monday morning to rest from the boozy celebrations if the Three Lions beat Italy in the Wembley showdown.

And there is growing pressure for Boris to give us all another day off when Covid restrictions ease.

The PM hinted that a national day off could be considered if the Three Lions triumph over Italy on Sunday night, but said: Let’s see what happens.

Sunday’s game will start at 8 p.m.

BBC and ITV will live coverage of the Three Lions’ biggest game in 55 years.