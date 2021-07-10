Islamic Council suspends legislation on domestic violence bill





ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2021 06:28 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): The Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) on Friday suspended legislation on the domestic violence bill in 2020, saying the Islamic constitutional body must review and handed its findings to the government Pakistani. They expressed reservations on several provisions of the bill. The CII’s opinion was only forwarded to the Human Rights Ministry in the third week of June after the bill sparked controversy following its passage in the Senate, The News reported. International. The CII reviewed the bill in November 2020 after it was tabled in Parliament. National Assembly (AN). The bill is currently in the secretariat of the NA and must be again tabled in the National Assembly to approve the amendments made by the Senate and make it law. After its passage in the Senate, the bill created a great deal of controversy among many people, including parliamentarians. , political leaders including Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam of Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F) Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, religious scholars and opinion makers, who raised objections and called it very reprehensible. The Imran government has called, through media and social media, to send the bill back to the CII because several of its provisions were seen as contrary to the teachings of Islam, The News International reported.

Following public pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, formally approached the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and asked him to refer the bill to the CII. Babar Awan wrote a letter on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also spoke of certain “non-Islamic provisions” included in the bill. Sources said that even on Tuesday, the prime minister at the cabinet meeting told his ministers it was the right decision to refer the case to the CII. Although the CII has not yet received any reference on the issue of the Speaker of the National Assembly, senior Council officials told The News International that the Human Rights Ministry has already been informed by the Council of do not go ahead with legislation on the bill due to the constitutional body’s reservations on several provisions. The annual report of the State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 sounded the alarm bells regarding the plight of women in the country. The HRCP report once again painted a disturbing picture of the situation of women’s rights in the country. The HRCP highlighted forms of violence against women, including sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country. The report also reiterated that the HRCP has recorded an increase in domestic violence and even digital versions of these cases, which the report said underlines “the increased vulnerability of women during the [COVID-19] pandemic. “” Many families realize too late that a divorced girl is better than a dead girl, “exclaimed Khadija Siddiqi, women’s rights activist and survivor of gender-based violence. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-islamic-council-halts-legislation-on-domestic-violence-bill20210710060934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos