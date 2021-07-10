Donald Trump Jr. says Anthony Fauci is ‘better at throwing baseballs’ than science





Donald Trump Jr. says Dr.Anthony Fauci, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is “better at throwing baseballs than it is not for science “.

Trump Jr. made the remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) “America UnCancelled” event in Dallas, Texas on Friday. The son of former President Donald Trump has denounced the best doctor in the country while talking about “propagandists” working in what he called the former “honorable institution” of journalism. Trump Jr. insisted that Fauci is only a “bureaucrat” and that members of the press who suggest otherwise are misleading.

“[The press said] Fauci is more than a bureaucrat in a lab coat. Yeah, “said Trump Jr.” Fauci is better at throwing baseballs than he is in science, okay? Also true. I want to see them check this one out, they don’t stand a chance. “

Trump Jr.’s opinion on the baseball skills of Fauci, 80, or his lack of it, comes after the doctor was widely mocked after mishandling the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals in the summer last – a moment that Fauci himself called “quite embarrassing.”

Fauci played both baseball and basketball as a child and young adult, commanding his high school basketball team. He then focused on his medical education and career and any athletic prowess he may have had is likely significantly diminished as an octogenarian.

Donald Trump Jr. said Dr Anthony Fauci was “better at throwing baseballs than he was at science” during a speech at a Conservative political action conference Friday. Trump Jr. is pictured delivering the speech at the “America UnCancelled” event in Dallas, Texas on July 9, 2021. Brandon Bell / Getty

While Fauci has recently become a figure of contempt among some conservatives for his public health work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his scientific credentials are not a matter of opinion. In 1966 he graduated first in his class from Cornell University School of Medicine.

Fauci joined NIAID two years later, becoming its director in 1984. He advised former President Ronald Reagan on medical matters in the 1980s and has continued to advise all US presidents since then. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor, by former President George W. Bush in 2008.

Fauci was in the top 10 out of about 2.5 million immunology researchers worldwide in terms of total citations between 1980 and January 2021, according to Web of Science. He is the author, co-author or editor of over 1,300 scientific publications. Fauci has also received at least 50 honorary doctorates from universities around the world and has received the National Medal of Science, the George M. Kober Medal from the Association of American Physicians, and the John Dirks Canada Gairdner Global Health Award, among others.

Trump Jr. made very similar remarks about Fauci during an interview on the The Truth podcast with Lisa Boothe last month, calling the doctor “incompetent” nothing more than a “bureaucrat in a lab coat.” who worked for the government because “he probably could not have been successful in the private sector.”

Newsweek has contacted NIAID for comment.

