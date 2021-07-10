Colombian President expresses gratitude to Xi





Colombian President Ivan Duque speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia, March 12, 2021. [Photo/Agencies]

Colombian President Ivan Duque expressed his gratitude and greetings to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and the Chinese people for their support and assistance to the South American country in the fight against COVID-19, saying the relations bilateral agencies will present a new perspective after the pandemic. Duque said in a video speech that his country was grateful to China for China’s support and assistance since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1980, according to a press release on Friday. In particular, he spoke of China’s support for his country’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, which he said has brought ties between the countries even closer, helped the friendship between the two nations. to develop further and created more development opportunities for both peoples. Colombia sincerely thanks China for its material donations and technical assistance, as well as its help to facilitate the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines made in China, Duque said. The Colombian president also mentioned Xi’s video address to the Colombian people in March. He said the Colombian people will remember Xi’s speech forever. Although the pandemic has separated the two peoples, their solidarity in the fight against the virus will bring bilateral relations much closer, Duque said, adding that the cooperation of the two countries would take a new step forward. He wished the prosperity of China, the happiness of the Chinese people and the harmony of society. The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 4 million on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States remains the country most affected, accounting for more than 15% of the death toll worldwide. Brazil recorded 528,540 deaths, followed by India with 404,211 deaths. Countries with more than 120,000 deaths also include Mexico, Peru, Russia, the United Kingdom and Italy. Xinhua contributed to this story.

