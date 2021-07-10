Air travel ban for unvaccinated people introduced – Journal





Job interviews, elective surgeries related to inoculation certificates in Sindh Minister says fourth wave has started Sindh PMA opposes restrictions NCOC reports 25 deaths, more than 1,737 cases

ISLAMABAD / KARACHI: The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government on Friday imposed new restrictions on unvaccinated people to prevent the spread of Covid-19, banning air travel from August 1 and banning multiple installations for them.

The latest measures come after an increase in coronavirus cases has been seen across the country along with the looming threat of an outbreak of the Delta variant.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Medical Association-Sindh (PMA) called the restrictions imposed by the provincial government harsh, saying they would encourage the trade in fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.

At a meeting on Friday, the NCOC announced that people who had not been vaccinated would not be allowed to travel by air from August 1. It also made it mandatory for all adult students to be vaccinated by August 31.

A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned about the spread of the Delta variant, Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, admitted that the fourth wave had set in and issued new guidelines to verify its spread .

In a tweet, he said: 2 weeks ago, I tweeted that our artificial intelligence models showed a possible emergence of the 4th wave. Now there are clear first signs of the start of the 4th wave. Poor rule compliance, coupled with the spread of worrisome variants, the Indian variant in particular, is the main cause.

In another tweet, he warned that action will be taken against those who fail to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Field reports show a complete disregard for the immunization requirement for those who attend indoor weddings and go to restaurants and indoor gyms. If the owners of these facilities fail to show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down, he said.

According to the forum statement, the Delta strain, also known as the Indian virus, is considered extremely dangerous.

He said the strain not only caused large-scale deaths in India, but also added to the suffering of patients due to the lack of oxygen in hospitals.

The NCOC said there was an urgent need to implement SOPs and speed up vaccination to avoid a situation similar to the one India has faced in recent months.

Various proposals are being studied to limit unnecessary travel during Eidul Azha, which will be decided in the coming days, including a restriction on tourism.

The forum said guidelines had again been issued to ensure that employees in the private sector, small, medium and large industries, agriculture, media, lawyers as well as factory and market workers are vaccinated. .

He said people employed in the transportation industry, hotels, gymnasiums, wedding halls, workshops and mosques should be vaccinated by July 31 and students over 18 years of age by July 31. August 3.

Persons aged 30 and over intending to travel to tourist destinations would not be able to make travel and hotel reservations without a vaccination certificate. From August 1, this ban will also apply to people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported 1,737 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s virus count to 969,476.

No less than 25 Covid-19 patients died in a single day, of which 24 were under treatment in hospitals.

According to the latest NCOC updates, 47,528 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, with 1,737 patients returning positive results. The positivity rate increased slightly from the previous days and was recorded at 3.6%. The total number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 35,573, of which 1,971 were in critical condition.

Maximum fans were used in four major cities of Lahore, 18 pc; Islamabad and Multan, 14 pc; and Bahawalpur, 12 pieces.

Most oxygen beds were used at Skardu, which had an occupancy rate of 67pc, followed by Gilgit, 36pc; Rawalpindi, 20 pieces and Multan, 17 pieces.

About 210 coronavirus patients were vented elsewhere in the country.

Other borders in Sindh

Just a month after the Sindh government decided to suspend the salaries of its employees who refused to be vaccinated, provincial authorities on Friday banned several facilities for unvaccinated people, including treatment or major surgeries in hospitals as well. as job interviews.

In an official announcement, the Sindh health department said people would not be allowed to visit even the open-air patient ward (OPD) of hospitals without a vaccination certificate.

Those who are vaccinated would be allowed to benefit from elective surgery services, Sindh health director general Dr Irshad Memon said.

For medical services in public and private hospitals, the Covid-19 vaccination certificate is mandatory. For tests and job interviews, applicants must present their Covid-19 vaccination certificates. All public and private institutions would be responsible for verifying Covid-19 vaccination certificates, according to the statement.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah had ordered the finance ministry to suspend the salaries from July of government employees who refused vaccination against the new coronavirus.

Chairing a meeting of the provincial working group on Covid-19 during the first week of June, which was attended by provincial ministers, a chief secretary, law enforcement and medical experts, the chief minister had Said: Government employees who do not get vaccinated will have their wages stopped from July.

He instructed the chief secretary to give government employees the month of June to get vaccinated and also declared Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory.

We must secure our citizens by taking drastic measures, he said.

The Sindh government, in the latest announcement, also banned the entry of unvaccinated people into wedding halls, restaurants and eateries.

Responding to Dawns’ requests, health department spokesman Atif Vighio explained that the restrictions would be effective immediately.

The deputy commissioners have the power to issue orders on the spot under which they have already started the inspection process and take action against stores and restaurants violating the guidelines on the Covid-19 certificate. Officials can warn, fine and seal an outlet for a violation, Vighio said.

When asked if these restrictions reflect provincial governments’ frustration that the majority of people in the province are still hesitant to get vaccinated, the spokesperson said restrictions would help encourage the general public to understand. the need to be vaccinated, while admitting that the Covid-19 vaccination rates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were better.

I think people are still not serious about Covid-19 and lack the understanding to get vaccinated urgently as infection rates have dropped, he added.

According to health ministry officials, four million people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the province since February.

On the medical Covid-19 vaccination exemption, he said there was no NCOC guidance on this.

If a person is too old with health complications, it is likely that they would spend most of their time at home and, therefore, not pose a threat to others, Viglio said.

On the other hand, Sindh Transport Minister Owais Shah said on Friday that only those vaccinated would be allowed to travel by public transport in the province.

In a statement, he said travelers’ vaccination certificates would be checked to ensure they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The minister also instructed carriers to follow NCOC guidelines and issue travel tickets only to those who presented their vaccination certificates.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against those who did not follow the instructions, adding that all regional transport secretaries and relevant departments had been tasked with monitoring the implementation of the order during Eid.

PMA reaction

The Pakistan Medical Association-Sindh (PMA) called the restrictions severe and warned the provincial government that this forced vaccination could encourage the trade in fake Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Prohibiting unvaccinated patients from using the OPD service is not acceptable. People will feel harassed and might try the wrong ways to get the vaccination certificate, said PMA-Sindh President Dr Mirza Ali Azhar.

The government, he said, should educate people about the need to be vaccinated.

It has to make it palatable and the first step towards that is convincingly telling them that vaccines don’t hurt. The media can play a very positive role in this regard by showcasing programs on this topic as well as family physicians that their patients deeply trust, Dr Azhar said.

So far, Dr Azhar pointed out, the provincial government had only vaccinated 8% of the total population of Sindh.

We have to vaccinate 80% of the population only then we can have collective immunity. And, this can be achieved by positively encouraging people and not by forced vaccination that includes the threat of stopping the wages of unvaccinated workers, the PMA representative said.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

