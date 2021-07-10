Foreign Policy Dilemmas | The Kingston Whig Standard

Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP via Getty Images

Content of the article About five years ago, I published in these pages an article titled Foreign Policy: Realism, Idealism and Hypocrisy. In it I outlined some of the problems inherent in the tendency of Western countries to broaden the definition of foreign policy from the promotion and defense of national interests to the promotion of democracy, respect for human rights, freedom of expression and freedom of religion. While these were indeed lofty ideals, they were difficult to pursue in the real world. National interests are specific and finite, while ideals are universal. If these ideals are to make sense, they cannot be selectively applied, but that is precisely what Western countries have done.

Content of the article At the time, I pointed out that most Western governments had been remarkably silent in the face of human rights violations committed by France, Britain and the United States because they were major allies. in which they had important interests at stake. On the other hand, they were draconian in imposing sanctions on countries like Zimbabwe, Sudan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar because of their history of human rights violations. . The difference was that these latter countries were relatively weak and unimportant for the pursuit of Western economic and security interests. The same double standard applied when Western countries exempted countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and India from sanctions, even though they had dismal human rights records but were important to the protection of human rights. western interests. I concluded this article thinking that Western countries were hypocritical in their willingness to sanction and punish the weak but not the strong. I suggested that they could withdraw from this compulsion by leaving the pursuit of universal humanitarian ideals to organizations such as the Red Cross, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, and Transparency International, among others. Much has changed in the world since this article was first published. Western countries have shown their willingness to impose sanctions on powerful states such as Russia, China and Iran, but many contradictions in these foreign policy initiatives persist.

Content of the article Let’s start with Iran. The Ayatollah regime has been guilty of gross human rights violations for over 40 years. It has persecuted its citizens for not respecting its religious restrictions. He tried his political opponents in kangaroo courts and sentenced them to long prison terms. He used torture in the treatment of detainees. He brutally suppressed peaceful protests. He shamelessly interfered in the internal affairs of other countries in his region and engaged in proxy wars with Saudi Arabia. But is that why it has become the object of crippling Western sanctions? No. These measures have everything to do with Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, which are seen as a threat to regional and global security. In other words, the sanctions were imposed not out of concern for the welfare of the Iranian people or their immediate neighbors, but out of concern for the security interests of the Western countries concerned. The same goes for the sanctions imposed on Russia. The West has paid little attention to the increasingly autocratic actions of the Putin regime for many years. It wasn’t until 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, that the West responded vigorously. Sanctions were imposed on Russia to protest its invasion of Crimea and its subsequent support for separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. The West saw these movements as a threat to European security. New sanctions have been invoked to protest Russian cyberattacks against electoral processes in major Western countries, including the United States, Britain, France and Germany. These steps were all taken to defend Western political and security interests. It is only quite recently that Western countries have taken a principled stand in favor of democracy in Russia. The catalyst was the attempt by the Russian security services to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny. His subsequent conviction and imprisonment by a Russian court wreaked havoc in the Western world, and Western governments felt compelled to impose further sanctions on Russia. It was a rather belated response to the actions of a regime that has been killing and beating its political opponents for years.

Content of the article The situation in relation to China is somewhat different. For decades, the Communist Party has insulted, prosecuted and persecuted its political opponents. He actively discriminated against religious minorities such as Christians, Muslims and members of the Falun Gong movement. He imposed severe military rule on the Tibetan people. And yet, none of this has attracted sanctions from Western countries. This has started to change in response to recent events in Hong Kong and Xinjiang Province. The introduction of a new security law and the manipulation of electoral rules in Hong Kong, as well as the crackdown on pro-democracy forces, has met with condemnation in many Western countries and the imposition of sanctions against the responsibles. But this is nothing compared to the outrage shown in Western countries against the treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Mass incarceration, forced labor and unwanted sterilizations have led to widespread condemnation of China and its leaders. The Canadian House of Commons and the US State Department have called China’s actions genocide, the most devastating charge that can be leveled against a foreign government. These convictions were accompanied by sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for the misdeeds perpetrated in Xinjiang. China, of course, rejects these measures as being totally unwarranted by the facts and as unwarranted interference in its internal affairs. And rather than weakening in the face of foreign pressure, it remains defiant. In a speech on July 1 to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, President Xi Jinping said China will never allow any foreign force to intimidate, oppress or subdue us. Anyone who tries to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a large wall of steel forged by more than 1.4 billion Chinese. And, of course, unlike Iran or Russia, China has the capacity to inflict severe damage on Western economies, many of which depend on trade with China for their prosperity. So, by taking steps to try to protect Uyghurs, Western leaders have nothing to gain and potentially a lot to lose. It is a principled moral position in defense of a persecuted minority.

Content of the article The Western position against China is not the one it applies universally. Many regimes guilty of gross human rights violations obtain a laissez-passer from Western countries. Among them are the regimes of Abdel Fattah al Sisi in Egypt, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, Paul Kagame in Rwanda and Yoweri Museveni in Uganda. All of these diets serve Western goals in various ways. The same is true of the governments of the countries of the Sahelian region of North-West Africa. They play a key role in the fight against the spread of Islamist extremism and are considered allies by most Western countries. It cannot hide the fact that they are getting a democratic safeguard pass when others do not. Why does a military coup in Myanmar trigger economic sanctions but not in Mali? The opening paragraph of my article from five years ago said in part: Foreign policy is a discrete instrument in the hands of government to pursue specific national goals; it is an element of politics, not part of a system of moral philosophy. When governments choose to make it the latter, they inevitably face inherent dilemmas and contradictions. They also face charges of using double standards and hypocrisy. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as Ambassador and High Commissioner.

