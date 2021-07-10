Move to rate bureaucracy by new metric – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the Settlement Division to design a mechanism to link the performance of bureaucrats with redress for public grievances.

The PM Performance Development Unit (PMDU) said that on the advice of the Prime Minister, the Settlement Division had been tasked with establishing a procedure to improve the Annual Confidential Report (ACR), also known as the name of performance appraisal report (PER), its efforts to deal with public complaints.

According to a statement from the PMDU, the best scale to judge a bureaucrat’s performance is to examine how quickly he resolves public grievances. Therefore, the Settlement Division was urged to develop a procedure to give the greatest number to bureaucrats who effectively deal with complaints from the public.

A senior official told Dawn that a column dealing with public complaints had already been provided in the PCR. He said a bureaucrat provided details of his annual performance in the column and his senior officer could verify the stats by checking the record. He said, however, that the Settlements Division could add a column to the PER for complaints forwarded by the PMDU.

Mechanism to be devised to link the effectiveness of public servants to redressing public grievances

Although some ministries receive complaints from the general public directly, the PMDU forwards a large part of public complaints to ministries and departments under the federal government.

PMDU statistics show that there are 3,019,276 citizens registered on the Prime Ministers’ Portal and it has so far received 2,814,630 complaints while 2,664,254 complaints have been resolved.

However, according to a bureaucrat, these are tricky numbers because the provision does not mean that a grievance from the complainants has been dealt with.

The PMDU forwards complaints to the relevant department and in most cases the complaints were referred unresolved citing policy issues.

A co-secretary working in a federal ministry said it was easy for police to resolve public complaints through mutual resolution or law enforcement. An official working at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) can also address complaints from the public, he said, adding that if someone works in a department that does not deal with the public, any amendment to the PER would not be. not relevant to him.

The prime minister’s special assistant for settlement, Shahzad Arbab, when contacted, said he had not followed the directive. As I am not aware of the directive, I am not in a position to comment on it, he added.

Also, if someone belongs to the information group and works as a public relations officer in any department, he / she cannot show his / her performance in handling complaints from the public.

It can be mentioned that the Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf had in December 2019 changed the promotion criteria and reduced the marks for the ACR.

According to the Civil Service Promotion Rules (BPS-18 to BPS-21) 2019, the Central Selection Committee (CSB), which previously obtained 15 points out of a total of 100, was awarded 30 points at its discretion. In addition to the 30 CSB points, 40 are reserved for confidential annual reports and the remaining 30 for professional courses.

Previously there were 50 points for ACRs, 35 for vocational courses and 15 for CSBs. If a candidate obtains 80 percent of the marks, there is a chance of his promotion even if the CSB does not give him any marks.

However, under the 2019 rules, an officer despite obtaining grades of 90pc in ACR and Professional Course Leaders cannot be promoted without achieving grades of 70 to 80pc from the CSB. The rules set the minimum threshold of 60 points for promotion to BS-18, 65 for BS-19, 70 for BS-20 and 75 points for BS-21.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

