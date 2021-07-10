Function of train operation, not railroad: Minister – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati said that operating passenger and freight trains was not the function of Pakistani Railways as they lacked the capacity to provide better services, adding that it was in fact the function of the private sector.

Speaking at Rawalpindi station during the inauguration of the Sir Syed Express train, Mr. Swati called on the private sector to invest in the organization.

The government would improve the runway through Project ML-1, he said.

The minister said Sir Syed Express was being contracted out because a better rate had been obtained through a tender.

After the outsourcing of Sir Syed Express, more passenger trains as well as freight trains would be outsourced, he added.

Mr Swati said that with the outsourcing of the train, a chapter of the mission he had undertaken on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be completed.

He lamented that the railways in Pakistan have not yet entered the 21st century.

He said that certain vested interests have taken the railways under their control, but through the application of technology, the government will overcome corruption in the railways. Scrap metal, tickets and water are being stolen from stations, he said, adding that all Pakistan Railways warehouses would be sold by July 31.

Mr Swati said Pakistani railway workers occupy 20 percent of the railway land. He also accused railway workers of being involved in the extortion.

Pakistan would build railways for Uzbekistan, he said, adding that Prime Minister Khan would visit the Central Asian country soon.

The minister expressed his regret for two train accidents that occurred during his mandate and promised that the officials responsible for these accidents would be punished as an example.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634190 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos