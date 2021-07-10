Islamic Council suspends legislation on domestic violence bills





Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): The Islamic Thought Council (ICI) on Friday suspended the law on domestic violence bills in 2020, saying that the Islamic Constitutional Authority must submit the findings to the Pakistani government. Declared.

They expressed reservations on certain provisions of the bill. The CII’s opinion was forwarded to the Human Rights Ministry in the third week of June after it sparked controversy after the bill was passed by the Senate, The News International reported.

The CII considered the bill in November 2020 after it was submitted to the Diet (NA). The bill is currently submitted to the NA Secretariat and will be resubmitted to Parliament to approve the Senate amendment and implement it.

After being passed by the Senate, the bill will lead political leaders including parliamentarians Jamat y Islami (JI) Amir Shirajur Hak, Senator Mustak Ahmad and Jamiat Urema e Islam of Fazar ul Lehmann. This caused serious controversy among many people, including the common people. JUI-F) Senator Atta ur Rehmann, religious scholar and author of opinions. He challenged and said it was very unpleasant.

News International reported that the Imran government had called for the bill to be submitted to the CII through media and social media because some of its provisions were seen as contrary to Islamic teachings.

Under public pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser in parliament Babar Awan officially approached Speaker of the House Assad Kaiser and demanded that the bill be referred to the CII.

Babar Awan wrote about the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also briefed on some of the “non-Islamic provisions” contained in the bill. Even on Tuesday, the Prime Minister of the Cabinet told the minister it was the right decision to refer the matter to the CII, sources said.

ICN has yet to receive a reference to the question from the Speaker of Parliament, but senior council officials told News International the council has already notified the Human Rights Ministry not to proceed with the legislation. on the bill. Due to the reservation of the Constitutional Authority on certain provisions.

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) annual report on the human rights situation in Pakistan in 2020 warns of the plight of Pakistani women.

The HRCP report again raises concerns about the status of women’s rights in the country. The HRCP focuses on forms of violence against women, including sexual assault and domestic violence that are prevalent across the country.

The report also reiterated that the HRCP has recorded an increase in domestic violence and even recorded a digital version of such an incident. [COVID-19] “Many families find it too late to realize that a divorced girl is better than a dead girl,” exclaimed Kadiya Sidiki, a women’s rights activist and survivor of gender-based violence.

