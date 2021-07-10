Donald Trump admitted even Republicans begged him to drop Brett Kavanaugh





In 2018, Donald Trump made a decision as president that was not very popular not only with Democrats, but also with Republicans. Who are we talking about? Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court Brent Kavanaugh.

According to the next book by Michael Wolff,

The 45th President claims in the book that virtually every senator called him, including Crazy Mitch, and told him to let him go, sir, let him go. That’s a pretty bold statement considering Republicans showed a united front to the press when it came to confirming it (only Republican Lisa Murkowski voted no). Now the former president takes credit for saving Kavanaugh’s career. I said, we can’t do this because it will destroy him, he won’t even be able to return to the second highest court, can we? Trump said. I went through this thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh and saved his life, and saved his career.

This is something Trump wishes Associate Justice would remember now, sharing with Wolff I went through this thing and fought like hell for Kavanaugh and saved his life, and saved his career . What he thinks is that Kavanaugh was disloyal to him on the bench. I don’t want anything, one thing has nothing to do with another but I am very disappointed with him, with his decisions, he explained to the author. I can’t even believe what’s going on. I am very disappointed with Kavanaugh. I just told you something that I haven’t told a lot of people. In retrospect, he just didn’t have the courage you need to be a Grand Judge. I’m basing this on more than just the election.

In the end, Kavanaugh won because he has a lifetime Supreme Court nomination, thanks to Trump. But the former president will not hesitate to let everyone know that no one wanted him, including Republicans.

