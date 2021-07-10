Pakistani Islamic body which said man could lightly beat his wife halts legislation on domestic violence bill, South Asia News





In Pakistan, a bill to protect women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable populations from domestic violence has exposed loopholes and divided feelings.

The Council for Islamic Ideology (ICI) on Friday suspended legislation on the domestic violence bill, saying the Islamic constitutional authority must assess the bill and report to the Pakistani government.

They expressed concerns about several aspects of the law.

According to The News International, the CII judgment was finally handed down to the Human Rights Ministry in the third week of June, after the bill sparked controversy after it was passed in the Senate.

Watch | Gravitas: Imran Khan accuses sexual violence of scarce clothing

After the bill was tabled in the National Assembly in November 2020, the CII examined it (AN).

Following its passage in the Senate, the bill sparked outrage from lawmakers, political leaders, religious scholars and opinion makers, including Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam from Fazal. -ur-Rehman (JUI-F) Senator Atta-ur-Rehman.

Watch: Pakistani prime minister refuses to criticize treatment of Uyghurs in China after denouncing Islamophobia elsewhere

Following public pressure, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan publicly met with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and demanded that the bill be referred to the CII.

Babar Awan wrote a letter on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also briefed on “un-Islamic aspects” of the bill. ‘

In the letter, Awan draws attention to various contents and definitions of the bill.

According to an article in Dawn, the letter notes: “More importantly, it is pointed out that the bill violates Islamic law. [injunctions] and the way of life enshrined in State responsibility in article 31 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan “.

What is the Pakistani Domestic Violence Bill?

The bill calls for stiff penalties for all kinds of domestic violence.

Any act of domestic violence is punishable by a maximum of three years in prison and a minimum of six months in prison, according to the law.

In addition, the offender may incur fines ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,000,000.

Lightly beating his wife is allowed

In 2016, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) advocated allowing a husband to lightly beat his wife if he deemed it necessary, as well as forcing women to breastfeed their children for two years.

That same year, the Constitutional Council ruled that the Punjab Assembly and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s Women’s Protection Bills, which criminalized all types of violence against women, were “no. Islamic ”.

(With contributions from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistans-islamic-body-that-said-man-can-lightly-beat-wife-halts-legislation-on-domestic-violence-bill-397103 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos