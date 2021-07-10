Use Trump to throw jabs and other comments





Pandemic Diary: Use Trump to Launch Jabs

To convince those hesitant to get vaccinated, President Biden need only give Donald Trump the credit he deserves for vaccines, argues Marc Thiessen to the Washington Post. Still, Trumps is the only ex-prez uninvited to give public service presentations for jabs when his voice could have made the biggest difference since pro-Trump states have the lowest vax rates, even though the Operation Warp Speed ​​was the greatest achievement of the Trump presidency. . But Biden has tried to downplay Trump’s role, seeking to take credit for himself, which is childish. The point is, a call from Trump could very well be the only thing that would convince some of his supporters to get shot.

Curator: questionable role in Journos data theft

At the Wall Street Journal, Holman Jenkins castigates ProPublicas for claiming that the confidential tax files he recently published show how the ultra-rich are bypassing our income tax system: By bypassing, ProPublica actually means legally complying with the code . If the point of sale wanted to offer a wealth tax, it could have; instead, his real intention appears to be to fashion a claim to justify his possession of stolen documents. Journalism isn’t a blanket exemption for breaking the law, but it’s clear someone stole the data, and ProPublica decided it would gain more from participating in the crime than reporting it. As for the IRS, why didn’t it notify taxpayers that their confidential information had been leaked? Or should we view the IRS now as an afterthought as well?

From left: A Ranked Choice Voting Lesson

Supporters of the priority vote say it encourages candidates to form alliances and campaign civilly, Bill Scher notes in Washington Monthly, but New York City hasn’t seen this: the awkward quasi-alliance Between [Kathryn] Garcia and Andrew Yang practically failed in practice, as Eric Adams won almost as many votes as Garcia when Yang was knocked out. Meanwhile, Adams attacked all of his rivals without hesitation. He didn’t navigate ranked choice voting with clever machinations. He rolled it over with pugnacious bravado. He understood rule # 1 of ranked choice voting: the person with the most first choice votes wins 96% of the time. Bottom line: Even in a ranked choice voting system, nothing beats being authentic yourself.

Libertarian: The push to limit freedom of expression

Facebook’s warnings to users about extremist ideas are part of an international campaign to discourage communications seen as radical that increasingly resemble a ploy to reduce the boundaries of acceptable discussion and muzzle discourse that makes the powers uncomfortable, accuses JD Tucille to Reason. In May, Biden’s State Department joined the Christchurch Call to Action, which encourages governments to tackle the problem of terrorist and violent extremist content online. Yet it raises concerns about threats to free speech that restrict the parameters of discussion beyond what the Constitution might allow. Even for those fighting violence and extremism, too many activists seem eager to turn their efforts into restrictions not only on what people do with their ideas, but also on the range of ideas they are allowed to. Express.

Woke watch: The misguided military mission

US soldiers attend workshops on implicit bias and systemic racism and are told the country they have sworn to defend is inherently unjust, as Chinese soldiers prepare for war, laments Seth Cropsey at The Hill . The contortions that the military and the defense establishment themselves have wrought to defend revival measures within the armed forces are astonishing. But directives from the Biden administration have placed them squarely in the midst of an increasingly noxious nihilist culture war. Accepting the claims of critical race theorists, for example, that the Constitution is institutionally racist leads to absurdity: all military personnel must be racist for swearing to support and defend a white supremacist article. Warning: tatting and sensitivity offer no protection against steel and lead. The former invite the latter.

