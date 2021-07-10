Live in history and in the hearts of peoples





The “honorable members” of Pakistan’s National Assembly continue to behave worse than young students who are addicted to evading classes or, if forced to, attending them half-heartedly.

Without setting a substantive agenda, the Imran government called a new session of the assembly on Thursday evening. The meeting could not last more than 40 minutes due to the inconvenient absence of a quorum. Almost the same thing happened on Friday morning.

However, these two days will be counted as “(full) working days”, allowing “our representatives” to earn good wages for work not done, even for an hour. This indeed projects compulsive conduct of the selfish elite, feeling no shame or guilt for reckless dereliction of duty.

However, to appear busy doing business, President Asad Qaisar gave the floor to Nawab Sher Wasair, a backbench MP for the ruling party, for reading an attention-grabbing notice. Through the same, Mr. Wasair wanted to tell the government that in realizing Imran Khan’s dream of providing low cost homes to the left behind in this country, he was ignoring rural communities. The whole project seems rather completely urban.

Dr Babar Awan, the parliamentary affairs adviser, made a firm attempt to scuttle said sentiment. He specifically named certain areas to prove that most of the low cost houses were built in rural areas instead. In doing so, he cleverly forgot that the areas he had named were clearly in the immediate outskirts of some major cities like Islamabad. Rather, the low cost house furnishing project looked like a visible attempt at gentrification of the same areas. It also aims to attract more votes for Imran Khan’s Tehrik-e-Insaf.

With the obvious intention of expanding and consolidating the so-called ruling party vote bank, all of our commercial banks were clearly instructed to allocate at least 5% of the money they were holding onto funds. ready. Profit-obsessed bankers see this direction as a “hard landing” and are very concerned that the money, distributed for the construction of low-cost houses, will turn into “non-performing loans”. Yet the banks are forced to lend substantial sums to create the good mood of the Imran government.

Sher Wasair was still not satisfied. He continued to insist that instead of distributing negligible interest loans to finance the construction of houses, the government should provide the rural population with 5 marlas plots from government-owned land. “People living in rural areas surely have money to build houses after obtaining property rights on small plots of land,” he said.

In defending his cause, the backbench deputy of the ruling party recalled with emotion “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed”. He claimed that large swathes of the rural population continued to cherish his memory because he had distributed government-owned land to them for building houses. “To live in history and in people’s hearts, Imran Khan should do the same,” he pleaded. Dr Awan had no authority to commit to this point, but he promised to communicate the suggestion to the departments concerned.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, a hyperactive and senior member of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz), has stuck with the idea of ​​postponing interim exams. The ongoing waves of Covid-19, he firmly believed, justified the delay. He had also desperately pushed it during Thursday’s brief session. Apparently the President shared his concern and wanted the Minister of Education to consider him with a compassionate heart.

But Shafqat Mehmood, the minister concerned, was not present in the House. He was also not reachable on the phone. His absence caused the opposition to leave in protest and after their departure, the House no longer has a quorum and the session had to be adjourned until Monday evening.

In the absence of a meaningful agenda, the president also announced that throughout the next week, the National Assembly will discuss President Arif Alvi’s speech at the start of a new parliamentary year, some 11 years ago. month. The speech he gave surely became outdated over so many months. Much of its content has also lost its relevance to the current state of our political scene. With the insidious intention of looking busy, however, “our representatives” would not have resisted a yawning ritual.

In a committee room of Parliament, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the foreign minister, remained busy for many hours on Friday to brief the Senate foreign affairs committee on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Just a few days ago, the heads of the Pak army and the ISI had already briefed a large number of representatives of the public on the same subject. Shah Mahmood’s brief was open to the media, but I was not tempted to listen to it. Courtesy of some colleagues, I gathered the details of his briefing and felt no regrets about missing his “wisdom.” He obsessively loves his voice and often delivers self-pleasing soliloquies.

Instead of focusing on the here and now and using his mind to imagine the emerging scenarios in Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi felt above all too good and too proud. He has repeatedly stressed that emerging developments in Afghanistan consistently justified the historic position of its leader, Imran Khan.

From day one of the US-led “war on terror”, Imran Khan has continued to stress that there is no “military solution” to the chaos in Afghanistan. But the United States, an arrogant superpower, took two decades to discover the validity of Imran Khan’s vision and thoughts. Pakistan’s foreign minister relished this belated discovery, almost with revenge. But he does not have satisfactory answers to the question: “Where to go from here? “

Our main political parties seem to be just as ignorant. During the “behind closed doors” briefing a few days ago, they fully exposed the lack of serious homework or brainstorming on Afghanistan.

A cluster of global agencies, monitoring “conflict zones” and preparing to deal with backfires, worry with concern that a huge number, calculated between three and four hundred thousand, could rush to seek refuge in Pakistan, if things got chaotic, unbearable and completely precarious after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, before September 11 of this year.

Throughout the Soviet occupation of that country in the 1980s, millions of Afghans continued to cross the Durand Line into Pakistan unhindered. Pakistan has now closed 90 percent of the long and porous border. The post-fence reality forces many to imagine huge protection and security groups searching for Afghans through the Chaman and Torkham crossings.

Pakistan would apparently prefer them to be confined to “safe zones” specially created for them near our borders, but on Afghan soil. Only if that didn’t seem to work, Islamabad would let the Afghans enter our territory. Even after reaching here, they must be confined to marked and restricted areas.

The plan certainly looks good and doable on paper, but executing it in real time could heat up so many fault lines Pakistan and Afghanistan had been developing since 1947. We certainly need special attention to manage them. However, the government and the opposition parties seem woefully oblivious to them.

