Narendra Modis’ new cabinet has its task at hand Need for an 8-9% growing Indian economy

This cabinet reshuffle was huge and the timing was right. It came after 15 months of COVID which injured India and Indians. During this period, many were plunged into poverty, many lost their jobs and their purchasing power. The lockdown saved lives, but devastated the economy. Today, over the next three years, we need a robust economy that can grow 8-9%, create massive jobs, increase citizens’ incomes, boost consumption and give people hope. This means that Narendra Modi’s government has to move the economic agenda forward in a very important way.

Capital spending is increasing in Indian companies, tax revenues are also on the rise and these are good omens. The firm must remain focused on economic growth, employment, increasing income and improving the overall quality of life over the next three years.

The first five years of Narendra Modi’s government focused on the social sector and undertook deep structural reforms. Many of these reforms have caused considerable pain, the old regime has seen its demise, crony capitalism has been cast aside, Indian industry and affairs have been forced to transform rapidly, which has hurt many. sectors, but it was necessary.

Now, for the next five years, we needed a period of stability but COVID stepped in. The expansion of the cabinet has ensured the representation of women and backward castes and the professional qualification of most ministers is impressive. The focus of this exercise, however, appears to be political as only politicians within the BJP and its allies have been appointed ministers. There are no outside technocrats.

Get cracked on an unfinished agenda

Nonetheless, this is a great development that will hopefully transform India over the next three years. The Prime Minister must now assign KPIs to all ministers and their ministries and monitor their performance quarterly to make sure things are moving forward. We cannot afford not to grow at 8-9 percent.

The list of unfinished agendas is long. Labor reform laws, for example, have been passed by parliament, but still not implemented. Tax reforms are pending and have been dealt with piecemeal so far. Likewise, the infrastructure sector also needs reform despite the growth. Divestment has been sporadic in India and the pace needs to be stepped up. While India has a huge foreign exchange reserve of over $ 609 billion, Indian businesses and citizens still suffer from the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) control regime despite the entry into force of the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) two decades ago. The Reserve Bank of India continues to force citizens to seek multiple approvals from it and very often does not even respond to them.

Clearly, we need to reduce the impact of bureaucracy on business and society to ensure the government delivers. Maybe Prime Minister Modi should abolish several control-oriented departments, uproot those who still control. A control regime works like an approval regime.

One of the biggest challenges for the NDA government will be pushing for far-reaching economic reforms when many opposition-led states are determined to oppose them. One solution is to ensure that BJP governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka implement these reforms and become model states. The UP did, but Karnataka is very late and has moved back at least five years despite being a developed state. It did not undertake the type of reforms necessary to become truly a state of knowledge, despite many natural advantages. Infrastructure in Bengaluru, dubbed the city of the future, remains poor despite much discussion.

There is a need for more investment and improved coordination between the NDA government in Delhi and the BJP / NDA governments in the states to ensure the transformation of these states. This is because future growth will come from the States, not from the Center. For example, if Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with a combined population of approx. 350 million people were expected to grow faster than the rest of the country, India will surely experience massive changes.

Bridge the gap

I think one of the issues we face is the gap between what is required on the ground for businesses and citizens and what government can do. One solution was to have more members of civil society and business in government, which did not happen. The other way could be to involve accomplished citizens in advising the government on key reforms that are needed.

This gap must be filled because a government cannot appear distant and dictate the citizens all the time. In a democracy, government must be of the people, by the people and for the people. It must reflect the needs of the people and must solve their problems. Something as basic as buying property or land remains difficult due to high levels of corruption and lack of reforms.

Several sectors require reform and the cabinet reshuffle is a step in the right direction. Hopefully this will lead to decisions that accelerate growth, create more jobs and improve quality of life over the next three years. The next three years are the real test of the 10-year NDA rule.

The author is chairman of Aarin Capital Partners. Opinions are personal.

