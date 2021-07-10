Biden sacking Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief





President Joe Biden sacked Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul on Friday after refusing a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News.

Saul, who was appointed head of the agency by President Donald Trump, was told his job was terminated immediately, according to the official.

The Washington Post was the first to report the news of Saul’s sacking.

Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized social security disability benefits, ended the agency teleworking policy that was used by up to 25% of agency staff, and not repaired the HSO’s relationship with affected federal employee unions, including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for appeal hearings performance and other measures contrary to the mission of the agency and the political program of the president ”, declared the official of the White House.

Biden also called for the resignation of David Black, the agency’s deputy commissioner, who has resigned, the official said. Biden has appointed Kilolo Kijakazi, the agency’s deputy commissioner for pension and disability policy, as interim commissioner.

A search for both the commissioner and the deputy commissioner will now be carried out, a White House official said.

Saul, however, told the Post in an interview on Friday that he questioned the legality of the White House’s decision to fire him. His tenure was to last until January 2025. The White House told the newspaper that a recent decision by the United States Supreme Court had given the power to replace him.

I consider myself the term-protected Social Security Commissioner Saul, 74, told The Post, describing the dismissal as a Friday night massacre, “a reference to the” Saturday night massacre “of President Richard Nixon , which included a series of layoffs by the President during the Watergate scandal.

He told the newspaper he plans to return to work on Monday.

Saul was the first confirmed commissioner to head the agency since 2013. Commissioners in office since then had acted in front of their title. Prior to her confirmation, Saul was an executive for a women’s clothing company and is a well-known Republican donor.

He was also a director of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, a conservative think tank that called for cuts in Social Security benefits to streamline the agency, which pays more than $ 1 trillion a year to about $ 64 million. ‘Americans.

Republican lawmakers were quick to criticize Biden for the move, saying the administration was injecting politics into a typically apolitical agency. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called the move “outrageous” in a tweet Friday, noting that the commissioner is appointed for a six-year term and was confirmed by a bipartisan vote in 2019.

Social Security Commissioner Saul has bipartisan backing / Im hrg Pres Biden can oust him, something the Saul scandal was confirmed by the Senate in 2019 with a 77-to-16-year-old vote that does not expire until January 19, 2025 / DO NOT POLICY THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATOR

ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 9, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was also part of the administration for the move in a tweet on Friday.

“This removal would be an unprecedented and dangerous politicization of the Social Security Administration,” McConnell said.

Democrats, however, have always opposed Saul during his tenure, in which they said he was proposing changes that made it more difficult for older people and workers with disabilities to access benefits and blocked income. access to assistance for people with disabilities for non-English speakers.

Rep. Bill Pascrell, DN.J., who chairs the House Ways and Means subcommittee on oversight, welcomed Biden’s decision in a statement Friday. Pascrell was the first member of the House to seek the ouster of Saul and his deputy to protect Social Security.

The leadership of the Social Security Administration under these men has been marked by a startling streak of contempt, callousness and destruction of the agency, Pascrell said. Saul and Black acted like foxes in the henhouse. Their agenda was not to protect social security but to impose cruelty on the elderly and disabled in the Americas. Their removal is overdue and welcome. “

Mike Memoli

Dartunorro clark

