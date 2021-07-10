Trump Jr. calls on Manchin, Tester to oppose Biden’s ATF candidate





Donald Trump Jr. is calling on voters to urge moderate lawmakers like Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and John Tester (Mont.) To oppose President Biden chooses to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

During a speech at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event in Dallas on Friday, the former president’s eldest son said Bidens ATF candidate David Chipman was actively working for the anti-gun lobby.

Chipman, who served for 25 years as an ATF special agent, has drawn opposition from gun rights groups because of his previous work as a political adviser to the group. Giffords Gun Control Center.

Trump told audience members on Friday that Chipman as head of the ATF would infringe your Second Amendment rights.

So I want you to call all of your senators and make sure this guy is not confirmed, he said.

I want you to talk to your senators in, maybe, purple states, where you have Democratic senators claiming to be for the Second Amendment, Trump said, specifically citing Manchin and Tester, who both called themselves supporters. gun rights.

Ask them: are they going to name someone who says they are going to take your guns away, your AR-15, Trump said, arguing that senators are talking about being for the Second Amendment, their constituency is for the Second amendment, but you can’t be on both sides of it guys.

You are going to have to make up your mind.

Joe Biden’s left-wing ATF candidate David Chipman is a radical anti-2nd Amendment.

Conservatives across the country must do everything in our power to block his appointment !!! pic.twitter.com/tfO1qbzAtu

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 9, 2021

During his confirmation hearing at the end of May, Chipman said that although he planned to stick to the application of current ATF laws, he supported the ban on the AR-15 rifle, calling it a firearm. that he had supplied to the ATF swat team, “which is” a particularly lethal weapon.

While neither Manchin nor Tester have made firm commitments on how they plan to vote on Chipmans’ nomination, Tester’s communications director Sarah Feldman said in a statement to Fox News this week: ” As a proud gun owner, Senator Tester believes the ATF needs a strong leader to support the agencies’ law enforcement mission.

“Senator Tester will continue to review David Chipman’s case and testimony to ensure he supports our courageous law enforcement officers and upholds the rights of the Montanan Second Amendment,” Feldman added.

Last month, Manchintol told Politico he still had not decided on his vote, acknowledging that there was a lot of controversy, ”he said.

Chipmans’ confirmation vote will likely go to Manchin, Tester and other moderates such as GOP Sens. Report – Bidens to visit Surfside, Fla., Site of MORE collapse (Alaska) and Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsHouse Republican says ‘job’ of her colleagues is to slow Democratic priorities Report believes major cyber attack could cost more than recovering from natural disasters Biparty senators ask CDC, TSA when they will update guide to masks for travelers MORE (Maine).

Armed groups have launched massive advertising campaigns targeting moderates, calling it a top priority to fuel opposition to Chipmans’ appointment.

