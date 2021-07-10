Fashion faux pas by Boriss, Korean pop star opi London op and lessons with Peru Twos Michaella





Not content with rocking the Honey Monster with cufflinks most of the time, Boris Johnson made his way to the Euro semi-final at Wembley Stadium and his gear was certainly something. Wearing an English jersey over his shirt and tie, Johnson certainly looked like someone who had attended a football game several times before. Johnson then took it a step further by adding a blazer over the jersey, shorts and tie combo, which as trends go on is unlikely to catch on. As someone correctly pointed out on Twitter, there should be an emergency vote of no-confidence based purely on outfit. 1. Three lion whips for Boriss’s clothing censure vote To close



Oli London after one of their operations to make them look like a K-Pop star Oli London after one of their operations to make them look like a K-Pop star 2. K-op! Transracial influencers try to look like a Korean pop star You might not know the same Oli London, but the non-binary UK influencer landed on the radar after it was revealed they had 18 operations to look like a K-pop star. London was shown to be transracial, noting that in a previous life they were Korean and now feel Korean. London is quoted as saying: people are so quick to judge these days, it’s good to identify as 100 different genres, it’s good to identify as a foreigner if you want to, so why can’t do I not identify myself as Korean? Well, absolutely. While their decision has wracked the hands of young people today a lot, you can’t argue that London could have a point. To close



Michaella McCollum Connolly, half of “Peru Two” Michaella McCollum Connolly, half of “Peru Two” 3. Peru is not in Spain and other confessions of Michaella Michaella McCollum Connolly, half of Peru Two, argued for staying in higher education, after admitting in a recent documentary that she believed Peru was in Spain after agreeing to become a cocaine mule for a drug dealer in Ibiza. Michaella didn’t realize she was heading to South America until she realized she was on the plane for six hours. In the documentary High Confessions of an Ibiza Drugs Mule, the Dungannon native also comes out as the owner of the world’s most infamous up-do, which I guess is one way of putting it. To close



Omer Majid broke into the Love Island villa Omer Majid broke into the Love Island villa 4. I’m a joker … Let me in here! Sorry, bad reality TV show It’s been a busy week for all kinds of reasons for the Love Island crew, but what they probably weren’t expecting in the Mallorcan villa was an intruder. The noted YouTube prankster Omer Majid managed to access the set while the show’s contestants were sleeping. On a YouTube clip, Majid can be seen broadcasting live from a hallway inside the house, before someone yells that you are entering and shooes him away. This is the first time that an unauthorized person has managed to infiltrate the set, and the stunt has forced the show’s bosses to tighten security. He could have avoided many conflicts by auditioning like everyone else. 5. ’90s Deeply Dippy Band Are Too Sexy For Their Masks Do you remember what Fred said? Turns out they’re too sexy for their masks / hand sanitizers / social distancing. Speaking to social media, the Freds posted a photo of a crowd wearing masks and wrote: I would like to thank everyone who still wears a mask. It saves me a lot of time. Your mask tells me that I don’t need to talk to you, know you, work with you, or try to understand your mumbles. They join an ever-growing line of ’90s icons who pose as anti-maskers, including Ian Brown and Richard Ashcroft. You’d think Right Said Fred had a few fans to spare or something.

