Former President Donald Trump to attend July 24 rally in downtown Phoenix





PHOENIX Former President Donald Trump is due to travel to Phoenix on July 24 to attend a rally, marking his first visit to the state after his failed 2020 presidential re-election campaign, and where an audit regarding the election of 2020 is underway.

The event, “Rally To Protect Our Elections,” is organized by Turning Point Action, part of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit political action organization that supports the former president. The rally is scheduled to take place at the Arizona Federal Theater in downtown Phoenix.

Founder Charlie Kirk announced Trump’s next visit in a Twitter post on Friday.

“President Trump is coming to Arizona for his first post-presidential rally in the Americas’ most important swing state,” his tweet said.

Trump won the state of Arizona in the 2016 election, but lost the state to Joe Biden by nearly 10,000 votes in the last election. He and other Republican leaders falsely claimed the election was stolen despite local, state and national leaders saying otherwise.

Arizona is also home to the State Senate audit and recount of 2.1 million votes that were cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 election.

The audit began after Republican state senators alleged electoral fraud and demanded a recount. This came after two previous audits by county election officials found no evidence of widespread voter fraud or other problems.

Led by private group Cyber ​​Ninjas, the audit has drawn criticism from those who say it is partisan, undermines the 2020 election, and contributes to baseless conspiracy theories.

The audit has sparked interest from lawmakers in Republican states across the country who have visited the Phoenix Veterans Memorial Coliseum to observe the process, raising concerns that others may request similar audits or continue to apply the theory that the 2020 elections were fraudulent.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who oversees the audit recount, said the manual recount was nearing completion, but could not specify when that would occur. He said he was confident it would be completed this month.

Those who wish to attend the next rally can register through the organization’s website. More guests and speakers are expected to be announced in the future.

