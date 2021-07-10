PKK Terrorist Group “Worst Thing That Can Happen” to Region, Erdoan Says





On Friday, the Turkish president criticized the terrorist group PKK and the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), calling them “exploiters” and “the worst thing that has happened to the region and to the Kurdish people in 1,000 years”. Speaking at the ceremony to inaugurate an irrigation system and 30 factories in Diyarbakir province in southeastern Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “The PKK has killed or kidnapped more than 50,000 people over the past 40 years. They have the blood of our brothers and sisters on their hands, ”Erdogan said. Erdogan claimed that the PKK and its associated terrorist organizations were guilty of “crimes against humanity” for abducting 13 to 14-year-old girls from the region’s mountains and for mistreating children. “The PKK is the ultimate killer of Kurdish life. The PKK is the reason villages are evacuated or set on fire,” he said. He also accused the HDP of supporting terrorists while “talking about peace, democracy and brotherhood without feeling any embarrassment.” Erdogan said: “In which democracy will an elected member of parliament, or an elected mayor or a party leadership, report to members of a terrorist group? In which democracy are funds sent by the state for investments and services used to lay mines on the roads? “Every attempt against a country (by the PKK) is supported by politicians. They are not true supporters of democracy. They are enemies and abusers of democracy,” he added. Erdogan pointed out that the “hidden agenda and bad intentions” of the PKK and HDP ended a peace process that lasted from 2013 to 2015. He also announced that Diyarbakir prison, “which has long been associated with cruelty, torture and inhumane acts”, would be transformed into a cultural center. During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The Turkish government claims the HDP has links to the PKK terrorist group, and prosecutors have filed a complaint with the country’s highest court to shut down the party. Earlier today, President Erdogan visited families protesting against the PKK for abducting or forcibly recruiting their children. The families also accuse the HDP of complicity in the kidnapping or deception of their children to join the PKK. Protests outside the HDP office began in September 2019 with three mothers saying their children had been forcibly recruited by terrorists. Speaking to the families, Erdogan expressed support for their cause and said the Interior Ministry and other authorities would continue to work to reunite them with their children.

