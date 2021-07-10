Free healthcare can be extended to expatriates: CM – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday that the government’s flagship PTI program Sehat Card Plus has ensured the provision of free health care facilities to the entire population of the province .

Our government is seriously considering including overseas Pakistanis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Sehat Card Plus program, the chief minister said at a public meeting in Buner district on a day-long visit .

According to an official statement released here, the Chief Minister has inaugurated a number of development projects to be completed at a total cost of 4.567 billion rupees.

Projects include construction of 12 km of Malikpur Bypass Road, new building for Government Degree College Gadizai, upgrading of Jowar Rural Health Center, construction of multi-purpose gymnasium, Swarai-Dagar Bypass Road , the university block of Buner University and the modernization of the Daggar District Headquarters Hospital.

Inaugurates the elevation projects in Buner

He also inaugurated the new 74 million rupee building of the Gadizai government’s upper secondary school.

The chief minister announced 1 billion rupees for gas supply, 300 million rupees for electricity works and 300 million rupees for the construction of various roads in the district.

He also announced the start of a project to link Buner district to the Swat highway, the construction of the Karakar tunnel and the establishment of a low-cost housing program for low-income people. on an area of ​​400 kanals in the district.

Mr Mahmood told participants that workers from other political parties are joining the ruling PTI en masse, proving that the people have full confidence in the government and its policies.

Denigrating opposition parties over unjust moves against the government, he said some unemployed Pakistani Democratic Movement politicians gathered in his hometown last week but failed miserably to gain the attention of the government. people.

He said that the message of the PTI and its leader, Imran Khan, for change had reached the people and that there was no room for political groups, which were only deceiving the people and plundering resources. for personal gain.

The chief minister said that the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the path of rapid development, a stabilized economy and a growth rate increased to more than 4%.

He said his government was working to introduce the education card modeled on the Sehat card to ensure the provision of quality education to children of the poor.

We plan to introduce the ration card program for deserving families, he said, adding that the government will also launch the Kissan cards launched to provide seeds, pesticides and fertilizers to farmers at preferential rates.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634221 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos