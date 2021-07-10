Expert: President Jokowi must take charge of the management of Covid-19!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Narration Institute public policy expert Achmad Nur Hidayat asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) immediately takes over the management Covid-19. If the regional quarantine law is enacted, the president will take over the management of Covid-19. President Jokowi may designate the Ministry of Health as leading sector. “The president took over the management of Covid-19 by promulgating the law on regional quarantine and placing the role of the Ministry of Health in the hands of the president leading sector“, he said during a virtual discussion of the Narrative Institute on the subject of the governance of Quo Vadis for the management of Covid-19, Friday (07/07/2021). He proposed that the law on territorial quarantine be enforced for a month and that the community receive basic food needs. In this way, the mobility of the population can be controlled. According to him, the establishment of regional quarantine is enough for a month. The state is there to meet the food needs of its population in accordance with the law on regional quarantine. “If the hospital runs out of oxygen and drugs, then the Minister of Health must be responsible,” he said. In the same event, IPB economics professor Professor Didin S Damanhuri called on the government to form an independent institution that deals specifically with Covid-19. According to Didin, the government must have the courage to make decisions for this independent permanent institution, as when it comes to the Aceh tsunami. “Don’t work like that then. The last three guys are like part-time. Nyambi is the head of BNPB, BUMN, coordination minister for maritime affairs and fisheries,” he said. Didin saw that so far the authority to manage Covid-19 has always changed hands. Starting under the control of the head of the BNPB and the Covid-19 Task Force, the Minister of Public Enterprises, to the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Marves). Not only that, he assessed that the handling of the pandemic in Indonesia so far is quite poor. Even if the threat situation of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia is already very serious. Therefore, he said, there must be a decision that responds to this reality. “So when it comes to managing Covid-19, there is nothing wrong with being centralized again. For example, regional chiefs are subordinate, led directly by the president,” he said. added. Didin also asked the government to set aside other issues that are not relevant to the management of Covid-19, including the business oligarchy, the 2024 general elections, infrastructure development, relocation of capital, etc. “No more political interests. This danger is in sight. 5 months ago, we did not imagine that we would be the tallest in the world, now we are the tallest,” Didin said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

