Hundreds protest against ‘murder’ of workers and police excesses against protesters in Thar – Pakistan





MITHI: Hundreds of activists led by local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and component parties of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) organized an Islamkot rally in Mithi and staged a protest in the Mithi High School playground on Friday.

Along with supporters of the Ghousia Jamaat, they joined the ongoing protest by leaders and members of the Bheel Intellectual Forum (BIF) to condemn the death of a worker, Dodo Bheel, who was allegedly tortured to death by guards security officer of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company. The guards are accused of subjecting Dodo and other colleagues to intense torture after keeping them illegally detained for several days for theft of scrap metal from his stores.

Protesters started their march from Islamkot and first gathered at the Fangario bus stop on their way to Mithi, then demonstrated in the schoolyard.

Addressing the protesters, PTI and GDA leaders accused leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), including MP Mahesh Kumar Malani, of unleashing the reign of terror against the poor Tharis through police in the region. They also lambasted the Tharparkar SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi for acting as a tool of the leaders of the PPP.

BIF chief lawyer Lajpat Soorani, who was among nine people implicated in the Islamkot riots case and released only the day before, said he and around 50 protesters gathered during the police action in the July 3 had been mistreated by the police. He said around 140 protesters had been booked into the fabricated case.

Lawyer Soorani said Dodo Bheel’s assassins and their accomplices would not be pardoned. He said SSP Niazi should be transferred from Thar before being expelled from the district by the population.

He said the movement for justice for the Dodos family will continue until success.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Quraishi for taking personal interest in the matter, and appreciated Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s efforts in this regard.

Former Thar Nazim Arbab Anwar Jabbar, Arbab Khan Sahib Togachi, Bhagwandas Bheel, Bheemraj, Amin Sangrasi and others also spoke.

Speaking to the reporter on Friday, MP Mahesh Kumar Malani rejected the allegations made against them by the leaders of the PTI, GDA and BIF.

Commissions of inquiry are investigating

The investigative committee formed by the federal government visited the village of Aban-Jo-Tarr on Friday to offer condolences on the death of Dodos with his family. PTI MP Dr Lal Chand Malhi, who heads the committee, also condemned police torture of participants in the protest against torture of poor workers at the mining company premises.

The bereaved family informed the committee that Dodo and some of his colleagues were kept in illegal detention for several days and subjected to intense torture following a theft incident. They said Dodo was handed over to Islamkot police in critical condition and was eventually taken to Hyderabad Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to multiple injuries.

They said his other two injured colleagues were also in police custody, who asked families not to disclose what happened to the injured men. They said Dodos’ autopsy report showed 19 wounds inflicted on him with a blunt object.

MP Malhi said he would soon submit the committee’s report to the prime minister and relevant federal authorities.

The committee also visited injured worker Ghulam Qadir Khokhar at Mithi civilian hospital and inquired about his state of health.

It took a briefing on the whole episode of SSP Niazi.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634204/hundreds-hold-march-against-labourers-murder-police-excesses-on-protesters-in-thar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos