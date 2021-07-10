Politics
The four tests of July 19 may not pass
Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday that the final lifting of restrictions will go ahead as planned on July 19, despite all the numbers going in the wrong direction for several weeks.
It is likely that the four tests the government has set before the next stage of the roadmap can be lifted will not all pass, but ministers and scientists expect the prime minister to give his hand anyway. green light for the end date.
Downing Street insisted on Friday that Mr Johnson is reviewing the very latest scientific evidence and data he receives daily and will make the decision on the four defined tests.
But last Monday, the Prime Minister himself said restrictions had to be relaxed, if not now, by allowing the virus to circulate during the English school holidays in August and to minimize pressure on the NHS.
Here is our latest assessment of each of the four tests:
1.Vaccine deployment continues successfully
Almost 87 percent of the UK’s adult population, or 45.7 million people, received a first dose of a vaccine, while 65.3 percent, or 34.4 million, received a second dose.
At the last valuation point two weeks ago, it was 84 percent, or 44 million, for a first dose and 61 percent, or 32 million, for both injections.
This shows that the deployment is continuing, but not at the faster rate than some epidemiologists would prefer. About half of the UK population, which includes those under 18, are still not fully vaccinated and there has been a slowdown in daily doses as some people are stubbornly hard to reach. Despite this, the deployment continues to progress.
Current verdict: PASS (Verdict July 5: PASS / Verdict June 21: PASS)
2. Evidence shows that vaccines are effective enough to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in people vaccinated.
This week Mr Johnson told the House of Commons the link between cases and serious illness had been broken, but the government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said it had only been weakened. The latest figures from Public Health England show that only 1.6% of all Delta cases resulted in someone being hospitalized and 0.2% died. Eight in ten people visiting A&E are under 50, the age group least likely to have been eligible for both vaccines, and 16% of hospitalizations of all ages had received two doses of the vaccine.
Current verdict: PASS (Verdict July 5: PASS / Verdict June 21: PASS)
3. Infection rates unlikely to increase hospitalizations, putting unsustainable pressure on the NHS
This test was a probable failure in the assessments on June 21 and July 5. Despite vaccines breaking the link between cases and hospitalizations, admissions continue to rise as there are millions of people who still have not received both doses. The number of people admitted to hospital in England each day has increased steadily over the past month. In the past two weeks, the number of daily admissions to England has more than doubled from 214 to 458.
Daily new cases continue to skyrocket: the latest figure for the UK is 35,707 and 31,231 in England. Two weeks ago the number of daily cases was around 15,000 for the UK.
Hospitals also continue to be busy with work unrelated to covid, so it wouldn’t take much for the NHS to come under more pressure. While we deem this to be a likely failure, the government could pass that test arguing that the pressure on the NHS is not yet unsustainable, even though the numbers have worsened over the month latest.
Current verdict: LIKELY FAIL (July 5 verdict: LIKELY FAIL / June 21 verdict: LIKELY FAIL)
4. Our risk assessment is not fundamentally altered by new variants of concern.
Cases of the Delta variant have been on the rise since April, and it has been the dominant strain in the UK for the past few weeks, so the threat is not new. This test failed before June 21 and before July 5. But the government could argue that there are no new variants other than Delta that change the risk assessment, and pass that test anyway.
Current Verdict: FAIL (July 5 Verdict: FAIL / June 21 Verdict: FAIL)
