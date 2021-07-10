What to learn from China? – Journal





WHEN Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically endorsed China’s line on Uyghur Muslims, he succumbed to political opportunism: due to our extreme closeness and our relationship with China, he said, we actually accept Chinese version. A politician smarter in the face of the Chinese media might have tried to do a little sleight of hand rather than doing without truth, human rights and Muslim solidarity. However, one should not be too hard on the PM; any country which owes its life to a powerful patron has little room for maneuver.

Much loved by some but feared by others, China is today an economic superpower. Geopolitics changed in 2017 when its GNP surpassed that of the United States. But what explains his phenomenal rise and ferocious progress? Likewise, one may wonder: why was Pakistan on external respiratory assistance from 1947 and barely limp? The difference calls for an explanation.

Max Weber, the 19th century German sociologist, would have an answer. From his pioneering work, social scientists have known that economic growth goes hand in hand with the collective worldview and culture of a society. Through data-driven research, Weber explained why Protestants and Calvinists far surpassed Catholics in generating wealth and industrializing Europe. He concluded that cultures conducive to progress require a belief in rationality, the rule of law, planning, punctuality, delayed gratification, and expectation of reward in this life rather than the next.

Certainly not how minorities should be treated! But there are a lot more things China can teach Pakistan.

If he was alive today, how would Weber view China in relation to Pakistan?

First, the worldview of China is like that of the Protestants of the 19th century entirely forward-looking and this-world. Despite the pride the Chinese people take in their ancient science and civilization, there is no deep longing and no appeal for Ertugrul-like mounted men to resurrect an ancient kingdom. Whether for better or for worse, and whether under the revolutionary communism of Maos or the capitalist communism of Xi Jinping, the Chinese are simple and stubborn people.

To read: The Chinese economic miracle

This attitude sets the tone for education, both at school and at university. Knowing that universities are the engines of progress, China is very careful about who gets admitted. When it comes to language, reasoning, and math skills, Chinese students are expected to know everything American students learn – only better. Today’s gaokao, the no-cheating college entrance examination, is a legacy of the rigorous examination (keju) system of the old Chinese civil service.

Reputed to be the toughest in the world, the gaokao even beats that of various IITs (Indian Institute of Technology). Unfortunately, educated in a memorization heavy culture steeped in religious issues, most Pakistani university professors, including those who are HEC certified and with hundreds of research publications, would not pass the entrance exams to the university. Chinese university.

Second, a resurgent Weber would see China clearly define its national interest, with economic progress at the top. As a rationalist-materialist country, China aims to become the world leader in space exploration, brain science, quantum computers, electric cars, biopharmaceuticals, renewable energy, etc. Five-year plans are followed to the letter; there is no empty chatter or arbitrary wishlists.

The next level of priority is politics. To find Taiwan, China snaps its sabers from time to time. Nonetheless, China-Taiwan economic ties are strong. Taiwanese companies have invested around $ 60 billion in China, and one million Taiwanese live in China with many Taiwanese factories operating. The Chinese political leadership controls its army. There is no story of dead end Kargil adventures and the military stays away from business matters. The warrior ethic is firmly subordinated to the capitalist ethic.

In the case of Pakistan, warriors define the national interest. Googling the national interest, I found occurrences in speeches, academic theses and in publications of the University of National Defense. All of these references were related to security and India. In this resolute approach, Pakistan-India trade remains hostage to Kashmir being resolved on Pakistani terms. Nowhere is there a map of where the country hopes to be in 20 to 30 years. No one takes the Pakistan Planning Commission seriously.

Third, Weber would confirm that a strong work ethic leads to high labor productivity, the backbone of economic growth. Although he only knew Protestant-Calvinist workers and capitalists, the qualities of diligence, discipline, responsibility, punctuality and honesty of the skilled industrial workforce extend to the cultures of China. , Japan, Vietnam, Korea, etc.

In contrast, Pakistani labor productivity is woefully low less than half of China. Many economists and businessmen have pointed out that producing an item in high-wage China is cheaper than in low-wage Pakistan. Low productivity is due to the lack of skills of workers and general dissatisfaction. Exploitative employers pay minimum wages, ignore principles of fairness and reject grievance mechanisms. But worker ethics are also weak. Few are those who are proud or who enjoy work, who are diligent or who take initiative. Like our parliamentarians and teachers, most are crooks who need to be reminded of their homework.

These bad habits start in Pakistani schools where children are forced to focus on exam skills and learn just enough to get by. Cheating is tolerated. Some parents, including those who emphasize religious rituals, encourage their children to cheat in order to progress. But, at an even deeper level, quality education for all is impossible given the extreme wealth disparities.

Read: Cheating on online exams

In China, such disparities were offset by Maos’ communism. Although huge excesses occurred during the Cultural Revolution, education was universalized and hard work celebrated. China is reaping the dividends of its communist past. Pakistan has never seen such an evening. The leaders of the Pakistani movement Jinnah and Allama Iqbal (the post-1930 Iqbal) included were fiercely anti-communist. Some were large landowners who saw danger in the education of their serfs. Education was a low priority in 1947 and remains low.

Oddly enough, the country the Pakistani founders feared and hated the most (after Russia) is now Pakistan’s closest ally. He attacks his Muslims; the evidence is irrefutable. Yet aside from how religious minorities should be treated, China has a lot to learn from Pakistan. One of the most important lessons is the creation of a skilled workforce, the dignity of work, the reasonable distribution of public wealth and resources, the emphasis on birth control and the encouragement of ‘a state of mind focused on the future rather than the past. If Pakistan is to break the crutches of foreign dependence, this is the way to go.

The writer is an Islamabad-based physicist and author.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 July 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1634259/what-to-learn-from-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos